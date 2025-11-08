Where to watch today's Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The NFL takes its traveling showcase to a new stop in Germany this weekend, as the 2025 International Series rolls into Berlin. It’s the league’s first time in the capital, and the stage is set for a compelling matchup between an Indianapolis Colts squad eager to bounce back and an Atlanta Falcons team that might be a touch better than their 3-5 record indicates.

Colts vs Falcons date and start time

The Colts and Falcons will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, October 9, 2025, starting at 9:30 am ET.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Kick-off Time 9:30 am ET / 8:30 am CT/ 6:30 am PT Venue Olympiastadion Location Berlin, Germany

How to watch Colts vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming service:Fubo

Even with last week's slip against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis has enjoyed a start that few would have predicted back in August. The Colts were widely viewed as long shots to even contend for the AFC South, never mind pushing for the top seed in the conference. Yet here we are, and a big reason for that is the resurgence of Daniel Jones. After six uneven years in New York filled with injuries and inconsistent form, he has rediscovered himself in Indianapolis. He won the job in the summer, seized the moment, and has climbed near the top of the league in multiple passing categories through nine weeks.

Atlanta comes in with a much different storyline. The Falcons have been unpredictable from week to week, which is often the case when breaking in a young quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. was handed the offense with three games remaining in 2024, and his first full season as the starter has featured both thrilling flashes and tough lessons. Since guiding Atlanta to a 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 4, coming right after being shut out in Carolina, Penix Jr. has begun to settle in. The swings in his play have narrowed. The poise is improving. The growth is visible.

In the US, Colts vs Falcons is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Colts vs Falcons

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 10 matchup between the Colts and the Falcons will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

