Where to watch today's Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Arizona Cardinals (3-7) welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) to State Farm Stadium on Sunday, and both teams enter the matchup trending in very different directions.

Cardinals vs Jaguars date and start time

The Cardinals and the Jaguars will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, MD

How to watch Cardinals vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Jacksonville shook off its stumble against Houston by putting on a clinic last week, finding the end zone in every quarter and cashing in on five of six red-zone opportunities. The Jaguars smothered Los Angeles from start to finish, holding them scoreless after the break and limiting the offense to a measly 135 total yards. With a massive time-of-possession edge of more than 15 minutes and a stout defensive effort that forced a 4-for-15 combined showing on third and fourth downs, Jacksonville looked every bit like a team eyeing January football.

Trevor Lawrence continues to guide the Jags’ offense, completing 59.8% of his passes for 2,151 yards alongside 11 touchdowns and eight picks. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and just over 215 yards per outing. His go-to target has been Brian Thomas Jr., who leads the receiving group with 420 yards, while Travis Etienne Jr. once again spearheads the rushing attack with 729 yards and five scores on 154 carries.

Arizona, meanwhile, has been battered in back-to-back weeks by NFC West heavyweights Seattle and San Francisco, surrendering 40-plus points in both contests. Oddly enough, the Cardinals actually outgained the 49ers by more than 200 yards last week, but turnovers and self-inflicted wounds told the story. Three giveaways and a costly 17 penalties for 130 yards derailed any chance of staying competitive. San Francisco punched in 25 points before halftime and raced out to an early two-touchdown lead for the second straight game, something no NFL team had done since at least 2000.

With Kyler Murray sidelined by a foot sprain, Jacoby Brissett has stepped into the starting role and performed admirably. He’s completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,570 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, averaging a healthy 7.4 yards per attempt and 224.4 yards per game. Tight end Trey McBride has emerged as his most reliable weapon, racking up 718 yards and seven TDs on 71 grabs, while Emari Demercado leads a thin Cardinals ground game with 241 yards on 31 attempts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardinals vs Jaguars NFL game.

In the US, Cardinals vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on Fubo.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo.

Watch highlights of Cardinals vs Jaguars

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Cardinals and the Jaguars will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get RedZone.

ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

