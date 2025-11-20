Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Fresh off a roller-coaster two weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars head west with their eyes firmly fixed on a long-awaited return to the postseason when they meet the spiraling Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday.

At 6-4, the Jaguars just authored what might go down as the turning point of their year, a statement-making 35-6 demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers. That dominant bounce-back felt even bigger considering it came on the heels of a gut-punch loss in Houston, where the Texans hung 26 fourth-quarter points on them and snatched a 36-29 win.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals (3-7) are limping into this matchup with the wheels wobbling. They’ve dropped seven of their last eight contests and are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to NFC West foes, first the Seattle Seahawks, then the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona is searching for answers, and Jacksonville is arriving with momentum to burn.

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

NFL State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals and the Jaguars will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals' injury list stayed busy on Wednesday, with a hefty group sidelined during practice. Kelvin Beachum (groin), Baron Browning (concussion), Emari Demercado (ankle), Marvin Harrison (illness), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (back/hip), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and Jonah Williams (shoulder) all sat out.

A handful were at least able to get some light work in. Trey Benson (knee), Hayden Conner (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Darius Robinson (groin) and Garrett Williams (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

Getty Images

Before the team even hit the field, head coach Jonathan Gannon slammed the door shut on Week 12 availability for Harrison and Demercado. Harrison is still on the mend after having his appendix removed, while Demercado's ankle injury from Sunday’s matchup forced him out early and hasn’t healed enough for a return.

It's worth remembering that Browning, Harrison, Johnson, Taylor-Demerson and Williams were all unavailable for last week's defeat against San Francisco, making Arizona's depth concerns even more glaring. There is, however, a glimmer of hope: Benson officially had his 21-day return window from IR opened this morning. If he trends upward, he could suit up against a Jaguars run defense that’s been a brick wall, ranking second in the league in rushing yards allowed.

Over in the desert, things were far less rosy. The Cardinals found themselves buried early under a 25-10 halftime hole against the 49ers, and the avalanche only grew from there. Arizona gave up points in every quarter, including double-digit bursts in each of the first three, on their way to a 41-22 home thumping. Still, Brissett put on a statistical fireworks show, piling up a staggering 452 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing an NFL-record-tying 47 of his 57 throws. Zonovan Knight punched in a short touchdown on his five carries for 24 yards.

Out wide, Michael Wilson had a monster performance with 15 catches for 185 yards, and Trey McBride joined the spotlight with 10 receptions for 115 yards and a score—even as Arizona was never truly in striking distance.

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Travon Walker tweaked his knee during Jacksonville's demolition of Los Angeles, a tough setback for a player who's quietly become one of the league's most underrated run stoppers while still offering real pass-rush juice.

Meanwhile, Brian Thomas (ankle), Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), and Jourdan Lewis (neck) were all sidelined last week, and their status remains one to watch as the Jaguars march into Week 12.

The Jaguars kept the train rolling in their latest outing, a stress-free 35-6 demolition of the Chargers that pushed them comfortably above the .500 line. Jacksonville put points on the board in every quarter, capping it with a 14-point exclamation mark in the fourth.

Trevor Lawrence delivered a steady, if unspectacular, day through the air, going 14-of-22 for 153 yards with one touchdown and one ill-advised interception, while also bulldozing in a rushing score. Rookie spark plug Bhayshul Tuten churned out 74 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Travis Etienne kept the chains moving with 73 yards and a pair of trips to the end zone. Through the air, Jakobi Meyers led the way with five grabs for 64 yards as the Jaguars cruised to a wire-to-wire win.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Cardinals vs Jaguars in the USA

Watch and live stream Cardinals vs Jaguars worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

How to buy Cardinals vs Jaguars tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Cardinals vs Jaguars Fantasy Football

Jacoby Brissett put up video-game numbers on Sunday, even as the afternoon went sideways before fans could settle into their seats. San Francisco ran the opening kickoff back to the 1-yard line, punched it in on the next snap, forced an Arizona punt, and then marched down the field again. Five minutes in, the 49ers were sitting on a 13-0 cushion and the Cardinals were already scrambling uphill.

From there, the script flipped into full-on survival mode. Brissett dropped back an eye-popping 57 times, tying an NFL record with 47 completions while piling up 452 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Chaos or not, he’s now delivered QB1 numbers in every single one of his five starts. In this kind of high-volume, scoreboard-chasing environment, you keep firing him up as a locked-in QB1 until the well runs dry.

Over in Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence has logged four QB1 fantasy weeks, though three of those have been buoyed by rushing touchdowns rather than a fireworks show through the air. He's only thrown multiple passing scores twice this season. Since their Week 8 bye, the Jaguars have leaned heavily into the ground game, and the Cardinals didn't have linebackers Mack Wilson, Baron Browning, or Will Johnson last week, with Johnson's absence hitting especially hard.

Even so, Jacksonville's blueprint still screams "protect the quarterback," not "let him cook." That keeps Lawrence firmly in the matchup-based QB2/streamer bucket, a guy who needs rushing production to crack the upper tier.

As for Travis Etienne, he popped up on the injury report with a shoulder issue, limited in Wednesday's practice. Right now it doesn't look like a Week 12-threatening concern. If he's active, fantasy managers should roll him out with confidence, he's been stringing together strong performances and remains the heartbeat of this offense.

Cardinals vs Jaguars Game Predictions

We're not exactly buying the idea that Jacksonville's blowout last Sunday was some grand declaration about the Jaguars. If anything, it felt like a flashing neon sign pointing straight at the Chargers' banged-up offensive line. And to complicate matters for both sides, each team might be without a top target, Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendicitis) is almost certainly headed for another week in street clothes.

What the Cardinals can do, though, is poke at a Jacksonville defense that has been a revolving door against tight ends, ranking among the league's five worst units in that department. Don't be surprised if Jonathan Gannon cooks up a few wrinkles to put Trevor Lawrence in uncomfortable spots.

Cardinals vs Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread

Steelers +3 (-115)

Bears -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Steelers: +130

Bears: -155

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

ARZ - Form All Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals L

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L JAX - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 35 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers W

Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams L

Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks L

Head-to-Head Record

ARZ Last 5 matches JAX 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Jacksonville Jaguars 19 - 31 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 27 - 24 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 14 - 27 Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 31 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 17 - 24 Jacksonville Jaguars

Useful links