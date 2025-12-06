The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally halted their three-game slide on Sunday, picking up a much-needed win over the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints continue to trend in the opposite direction, dropping their second straight game after briefly getting back on track with a road victory in Carolina.

Buccaneers vs Saints date and start time

The Buccaneers and Saints will meet in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, with a 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT start time.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Since that win over the Panthers, the Saints have stumbled against Atlanta and Miami, and now they’re hoping to stop the bleeding and earn just their second road victory of the year this weekend.

Offensively, New Orleans has struggled to get out of its own way. The Saints average only 15.2 points per contest—third-worst in the NFL—while posting 205.9 passing yards and 90.7 rushing yards per game.

Tyler Shough has been serviceable, completing 65 percent of his throws for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns and four picks. Alvin Kamara remains the engine of the ground game with 131 carries for 471 yards and a score, and Chris Olave continues to shine as the top target, hauling in 73 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, used last week’s victory to steady the ship. Despite their recent struggles, the Bucs still sit atop the NFC South, holding a narrow half-game edge over Carolina at 7–6. A win on Sunday would give them some breathing room and mark their second straight triumph.

The Buccaneers are putting up 23.3 points per game, placing them 17th in the league, while averaging 206.3 yards through the air and 109.8 yards on the ground.

Baker Mayfield is enjoying a strong campaign, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards with 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Rachaad White leads the run game with 421 yards and four scores, and Emeka Egbuka has developed into Mayfield’s go-to receiver, recording 52 catches for 791 yards and six touchdowns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints NFL game.

