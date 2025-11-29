Where to watch today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Arizona Cardinals hit the road for a Week 13 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Kickoff is locked in for 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 30, with the broadcast airing on FOX.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals date and start time

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash on Sunday, Nov. 30, at Raymond James Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule, which can be seen at 1 pm ET on FOX (stream with FUBO).

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Buccaneers vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Arizona strolls in still stinging from a 27-24 overtime heartbreaker against Jacksonville on November 23. It was a game that slipped through their fingers late. Jacoby Brissett slung the ball for 317 yards and a touchdown but couldn’t finish the decisive drive in OT. Michael Wilson was the real silver lining with a monster outing of 10 receptions for 118 yards, while Greg Dortch electrified the home crowd with a 39-yard fourth-quarter score. A late Chad Ryland field goal forced overtime, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jags ultimately stole it with a 52-yard dagger.

Tampa Bay returns home licking its wounds after a rough 34-7 primetime defeat to the Rams on November 23. Matthew Stafford carved the Bucs’ secondary with three touchdown throws and Davante Adams punched in two of them. It was a long night for Baker Mayfield, who exited with a shoulder issue after tossing two picks and managing just 60 yards through the air. Teddy Bridgewater stepped in after halftime, yet the spark just never arrived, with the offense mustering only 193 total yards and going scoreless across three quarters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Buccaneers vs Cardinals NFL game.

In the US, Buccaneers vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Buccaneers vs Cardinals

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Bucs and the Cardinals will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

