Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

A fresh chapter begins for the Chicago Bears this Sunday at Soldier Field as Caleb Williams makes his long-awaited debut against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans.

Snapped up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams carries the expectations of a fanbase hungry for success. Unlike most rookies selected first overall, Williams enters a favorable situation with plenty of offensive firepower at his disposal.

The Bears, who finished 7-10 in 2023, have surrounded him with talented playmakers such as wide receivers Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore, along with tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift.

All eyes will be on how the rookie handles the pressure from both the NFL stage and the passionate Bears fanbase. Meanwhile, the Titans are also starting a new era. After going 6-11 last season, Tennessee brings in Brian Callahan as their new head coach.

Callahan, formerly the Bengals' offensive coordinator for five years, is focused on building an effective, efficient attack. At the center of that effort is second-year quarterback Will Levis, who showed glimpses of promise in 2023 but needs to take the next step for Tennessee to be competitive this season.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans

Local radio:

Chicago - ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish)

Titans Radio Network - WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 384 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Home: 229 (CAR), 805 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears are placing their faith in Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick, as their starting quarterback. Interestingly, no top selection has won a Week 1 debut since David Carr did so with the Houston Texans in 2002. In fact, the last 15 quarterbacks taken at No. 1 haven't secured victory in their opening games.

However, Williams is a unique talent and is widely regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects to enter the NFL in recent memory. Chicago has bolstered its offense, signing D’Andre Swift and welcoming back DJ Moore, who recorded 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Tight end Cole Kmet also had an impressive year, pulling in 73 catches for 719 yards and six scores. In addition, the Bears added veteran wideout Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze to complement Moore and Kmet.

On the defensive side, the unit looks stronger than ever. TJ Edwards returns after topping the team with 153 tackles, while pass rusher Montez Sweat comes back after notching six sacks. Jaylon Johnson is also a key figure in the secondary, finishing with four interceptions last year.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint F. Swain Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide receiver Injured Reserve Groin J. Johnson Defensive back Questionable Undisclosed K. Kareem Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Pettis Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed K. Allen Wide receiver Questionable Heel Z. Pickens Defensive lineman Out Groin M. Sweat Defensive lineman Questionable Toe D. Walker Defensive lineman Questionable Groin

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans face a formidable task in trying to contain their opponent, and the job may become even more difficult with veteran defensive back Jamal Adams sidelined after missing practice all week due to a hip injury.

Quarterback Will Levis is set to return, aiming to build on a season where he threw for 1,810 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. However, the Titans face a significant void in their offense with the departure of Derrick Henry.

To fill that gap, they brought in Tony Pollard, who will team up with Tyjae Spears, who carried the ball 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns last season, while also recording 52 receptions for 385 yards and a score.

The Titans may also be without star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who is dealing with a knee sprain and could miss Week 1. This could be a major setback after Hopkins' 75 catches for 1,075 yards and seven touchdowns last year. As a result, the team may lean more heavily on newcomer Calvin Ridley, who chose Tennessee over Jacksonville.

Defensively, the Titans lost their top pass rusher, Denico Autry, meaning they'll look to Harold Landry III to take on a bigger role after posting 10.5 sacks last season.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong safety Out Hip T. McLendon Defensive end Injured Reserve Toe C. Murphy Linebacker Questionable Ankle M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed O. Reese Linebacker Out Concussion D. Hopkins Wide receiver Questionable Knee E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps J. Domann Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Davidson Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Harrison Wide receiver Questionable Ankle C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Awuzie Cornerback Questionable Calf

