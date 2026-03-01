Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions: Derby day delight for Fulham

Our betting expert expects Fulham to capitalise on home advantage and cause Tottenham more misery, pushing them closer to the relegation zone.

Best Predictions for Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

BTTS - Yes @ -161 with bet365

Fulham - Moneyline @ +110 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Harry Wilson @ +250 with bet365

Defensive struggles for both sides

Silva’s side have been quite prolific at Craven Cottage, scoring at least once in 12 of their 13 home fixtures. Moreover, the hosts found the back of the net in each of their last nine home games. However, they definitely need to improve their defensive record.

Fulham failed to register a clean sheet in their last nine consecutive league matches at home. The West Londoners scored an average of 1.69 goals per home game and conceded an average of 1.23 goals. Spurs also have a high scoring rate, netting in 81% of their matches.

Across the last eight Premier League matches, no team has conceded more than Spurs, who have let in 18 goals. On the road, Tottenham have scored 20 goals and conceded 19 in 13 games, recording an average of three goals in those matches.

Goals at both ends are common for the home side, as it happened in 62% of their league matches on the banks of the Thames. Similarly, both teams have found the net in 59% of Tottenham's league fixtures.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -161 with bet365

A chance to increase the pressure

For much of the season, Tottenham performed better away from North London. While this is still true, they are now dropping points more often in such matches. The visitors have won only five of their 13 away games this term, with a win percentage of 38%.

Tudor faces a difficult task, as his team have failed to win nine consecutive league matches. Additionally, Spurs enter this weekend on the back of three straight defeats. Confidence in the camp will be very low after their recent derby loss, creating a great opportunity for the home side to strike.

Fulham should be confident after their win last week. That victory was perfectly timed, as it prevented a fourth consecutive league loss. The Cottagers also won the reverse fixture, securing two head-to-head wins in a row. Consequently, the hosts are heavy favourites to defeat the Spurs.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction 2: Fulham - Moneyline @ +110 with bet365

Wilson ready to haunt Spurs again

Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson are the top scorers for Fulham this season. Both players have netted eight goals in the Premier League so far, with the former scoring a brace in last week’s win over Sunderland.

However, Wilson is more likely to add to his tally in this match, as he scored six of his eight goals in front of his home fans. Additionally, the Welshman recorded an assist at the Stadium of Light last week. This is the perfect preparation for him to find the net here.

It’s worth noting that Wilson also played against Spurs in the reverse fixture. He effectively netted the winning goal in the sixth minute of the game. His dangerous left foot makes him the top candidate to find the net against Spurs this weekend.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Harry Wilson @ +250 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fulham 2-1 Tottenham

Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Fulham: Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez; Tottenham Hotspur: Randal Kolo Muani

Fulham put on a strong display to secure a 3-1 away win against Sunderland. While the Black Cats are a newly-promoted team, they are a strong outfit at home. In fact, they have only lost to Liverpool at the Stadium of Light this term.

Marco Silva is likely relieved that his team took three vital points from a mid-table rival. This result moved the side into 10th place in the league. Crucially, the win also ended a three-game losing streak in this competition.

The home side face a London derby next and they are likely confident about taking all three points. Despite hiring a new manager, Tottenham’s performance on the pitch has not improved.

Spurs were humiliated by their North London rivals, Arsenal, last weekend. Igor Tudor’s choice to play three defenders at the back did not work, as the Gunners defeated them 4-1. Although, in his defence, he does have many players out injured.

However, the visitors must find a way to win at Craven Cottage. Their position is now dangerous, as they sit just four points above 18th-placed West Ham and another defeat could pull them into a genuine relegation fight.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Tottenham

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Bobb, Jimenez

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Palhinha, Dragusin, Van De Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Bissouma, Sarr, Spence, Kolo Muani, Simons