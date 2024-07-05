NFL 2024 NFC North Analysis, Preview & Predictions: Will the Detroit Lions repeat?

The upcoming NFC North divisional crown race could be the most competitive of any division in the 2024 season...

The Detroit Lions seized the opportunity following by Aaron Rodgers' exit from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets in 2023. They surged to a 12-5 record and claimed their first division title since 1993, back when it was the NFC Central. With Rodgers out of the picture, the Lions roared to dominance in the NFC North, marking a triumphant return to the top after three decades.

And while they seem to be the favorites to land back-to-back division titles this year, it will be no easy feat, as this could be the most stacked division in the current landscape of the NFL.

All four teams in the division finished the season with at least seven wins, which was a shock given many predicted it to be one of the worst divisions in football.

Will the Lions nab back-to-back titles? Can the Packers return to the top of the NFC North? Have the Bears or the Vikings found the squad balance to surprise us? GOAL tries to predict the NFC North standings for the upcoming 2024 season...