AC Milan vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Chelsea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Graham Potter's Chelsea will look to do the double over AC Milan in Group E in the 2022-23 Champions League when they clash at San Siro on Tuesday. A point behind group leaders RB Salzburg, the Blues drew level on points with the Rossoneri after a 3-0 home win last week.

The Serie A side were off colour at Stamford Bridge as Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James rose to the occasion for the English outfit, who started their campaign with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb that led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Stefano Pioli's men picked a 1-1 draw at Salzburg, just like Chelsea, before beating Zagreb 3-1 as they look to make it to the knockout stage of the competition for the first time since 2013-14.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Chelsea Date: October 11, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 12) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), AC Milan vs Chelsea is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

BT Sport 2 are showing the game between AC Milan and Chelsea in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

AC Milan squad & team news

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan does not return after missing the Stamford Bridge tie. Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Junior Messias, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria and Alexis Saelemaekers already made up Milan's injury list otherwise.

On the other hand, star left-back Theo Hernandez is available after returning in the 2-0 win over Juventus on Saturday.

No changes up front, with Olivier Giroud supported by Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao.

AC Milan Possible XI: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Dest, Gabbia, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Rebic

Chelsea squad and team news

Fofana is ruled out with a knee injury from the reverse game, while N'Golo Kante has been left out due to a hamstring issue. Hakim Ziyech remains in London with illness.

Rested in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend, Mateo Kovacic, James, Raheem Sterling, Aubameyang and Ben Chilwell should start in Milan.

Kepa Arrizabalaga may keep his place in goal, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek continuing in midfield.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, T. Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount