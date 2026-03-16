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Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Rockets, NBA Action

Get $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Lakers vs Rockets at 9:30pm ET after staking $5 on your first entry with Underdog’s promo code GOALBONUS (3/16).

When you sign up for an account on Underdog, use the promo code GOALBONUS. New users who claim the Underdog promo code will get $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries that they can use on players in tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets game at 9:30pm ET.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

  • Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Funds or Entries!

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/16/2026

Luka Doncic and the Lakers kick off their six-game road trip at the Toyota Center tonight. The Lakers enter this matchup against the Rockets just 3-4 in their previous seven road games, but Doncic has been on an absolute tear lately and is an excellent option to draft.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Getting your $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries will be made simple with our comprehensive guide below. Follow all of the directions to get the $50 so you can continue drafting on Underdog Fantasy:

  1. Before you start making an account, download the Underdog app or follow the links to the website
  2. Then, sign up for an account and offer up all of the requested details
  3. Right before you finish setting up your account, put in the promo code GOALBONUS
  4. Next, confirm your email address and make your first deposit of $10 or more
  5. Enter into an Underdog Draft with $5+ or stake $5+ on Underdog Champions, Pick’em, or Predictions
  6. Once you complete all of the steps above, you’ll unlock $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

This promo code can be used exclusively by new users in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

One of the best ways you can use the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries is by drafting players in tonight’s Lakers vs Rockets regular-season matchup. Our NBA expert will give you the stats and trends you need to know to make informed decisions.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets - 3/18 - 9:30 PM ET

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers can extend their winning streak to six when they visit the Toyota Center for a 9:30pm ET game against the Houston Rockets (Peacock, NBCSN).

The Rockets, who defeated the Lakers 119-96 on Christmas Day, could be without All-Star center Alperen Sengun. Sengun is listed as questionable, meaning Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela could split time at center.

Neither big man is a great option for drafting. Finney-Smith went scoreless in the 107-105 victory over the Pelicans on Friday. Instead, expect Kevin Durant to pick up the Rockets’ offensive slack.

Durant has averaged 26 points per game this season, but that has risen to 30 PPG over eight games without Sengun.

Meanwhile, Lakers’ star Luka Doncic has played at an MVP level in March, with 34.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. Over his past five, he’s averaged 38.2 PPG.

LeBron James has also taken a backseat in the Lakers’ offense recently, as Austin Reaves has scored 30+ points in three straight games. Expect Reaves to hit 3+ three pointers for a fifth straight outing and the Lakers to pick up the win.

Underdog Promo Code Full T&C’s

Underdog promo code

GOALBONUS

Underdog promoPlay $5, Get $50 in Bonus Funds or Entries!
Underdog promo terms and conditionsMust be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).