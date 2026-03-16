The Rondo, USMNT 2026 World Cup kit edition: Did Nike and U.S. Soccer get it right - and can these become iconic?

There's a World Cup every four years. Sometime before that, every team in the tournament releases kits. Those kits aren't just for a summer, though. The good ones stick with people. The great ones become iconic, transcending the sport itself.

On Monday, U.S. Soccer unveiled the kits that the U.S. men's national team will wear this summer. One, a bold Stripes kit, features red and white resembling an American flag. The other, the Stars kit, is more understated, featuring a darker hue and subtle stars.

As with all kits, everyone will have opinions. Is the Stripes kit too bold? Is the Stars bold enough? Are these kits that can stand the test of time? GOAL writers are breaking all of the new jerseys down in another edition of... The Rondo.