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USMNT Kit RondoGOAL/Nike
Ryan Tolmich,Celia Balf and Tom Hindle

The Rondo, USMNT 2026 World Cup kit edition: Did Nike and U.S. Soccer get it right - and can these become iconic?

The USMNT's World Cup kits have officially been unveiled, but where do they stack up compared to others?

There's a World Cup every four years. Sometime before that, every team in the tournament releases kits. Those kits aren't just for a summer, though. The good ones stick with people. The great ones become iconic, transcending the sport itself.

On Monday, U.S. Soccer unveiled the kits that the U.S. men's national team will wear this summer. One, a bold Stripes kit, features red and white resembling an American flag. The other, the Stars kit, is more understated, featuring a darker hue and subtle stars.

As with all kits, everyone will have opinions. Is the Stripes kit too bold? Is the Stars bold enough? Are these kits that can stand the test of time? GOAL writers are breaking all of the new jerseys down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Diego Luna, USMNT new kitNike

    Did Nike and the USMNT get this World Cup kit right?

    Ryan Tolmich: Spot on. Players wanted one loud kit and one subtle one, and these certainly delivered. The Stripes kit has a very real opportunity to become iconic, while the Stars kit should be a hit for the more casual kit wearer. There's something for everyone, so job well done!

    Tom Hindle: Yes, but it still feels lacking a little bit. More simply, why are we going with weird squiggly lines on the home kit? Commit to the bit, lads, if it’s going to be a Where’s Waldo-esque American flag, just do it. Seems a bit like messing around for no reason, in honesty. As for the away, it feels a little plain but does the job.

    Celia Balf: I’m a fan. The mix of the classic stripes for the home kit and something future-feeling for the away kit feels like a win. The away kit for me is top tier - it’s very good.

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  • Folarin Balogun, new USMNT kitNike

    Which kit is your favorite?

    RT: What's not to love about the Stripes kit? It's bold, loud, and uniquely American. This isn't a cookie-cutter design or a template that can be replicated by other countries. It feels unique and dynamic, which is what a World Cup kit should be.

    TH: Home, if only because it’s got a nice bit of nostalgia to it. Feels like a solid seven when it really could have been a 10, though.

    CB: Away, all day. I love the black and subtle stars. The thin red line is also tasteful and chic. This kit just screams badass, but unexpected.

  • Alexi Lalas 1994 USMNTGetty Images

    Where does this kit rank all-time for U.S. Soccer?

    RT: The1994 kit is legendary. So, too, are the Waldos and the Bomb Pops. Kits are about moments, though. If the team performs this summer, particularly given the stakes on home soil, this one could top them all. It has the vibe to it; all it needs is the signature moment to put on posters in every American kid's bedroom.

    TH: Well outside of the top tier, but certainly the best of the middle. The U.S. doesn’t get enough credit for its run from around 2000-2012, where there were some real bangers (the denim kit is crap, stop lying to yourselves). It falls a little short of the eye-catching numbers of the early 2000s, but this is a proper effort.

    CB: I don’t think there’s a kit beating the 1994 denim one in my book - ever.

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  • Vinicius Jr Brazil Nike Jordan away kitNike Football

    Out of the World Cup kits released, where does this rank?

    RT: It's top tier and quite comfortably in one of the tournament's more bold designs. It's going to be very hard to top Brazil's Jordan collab, though. Good luck to anyone matching that, from both an aesthetic and cultural perspective.
    TH: Mid tier? Everything that Adidas has done has pretty much blown Nike out of the water so far. The Brazil ones are getting plenty of love, but it just feels like slapping a Jordan logo on something for the hype. These are solid in an otherwise pretty convincing field.

    CB: It’s up there! Definitely in the top five.

  • USMNT World Cup 2022Getty Images

    Out of U.S. Soccer's kits so far, which is most disappointing?

    RT: The 2022 World Cup kits will have a special place in history, largely because the players themselves were so vehemently against them. What should have been a triumphant return to the World Cup was instead an homage to other sports? A big whiff.

    TH: There have been a few that have missed the mark. The 2016 ones were a real let-down, and part of that weird era where Nike just made t-shirts for everyone. The 2022 kits gets a lot of stick, but they weren’t THAT bad.

    CB: The 2014 ‘Bomb Pop’. I just didn’t like the bold color stripes and so much red from the bottom half of the torso, through to the shorts.

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