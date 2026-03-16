theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Suns vs Celtics, NBA Games

Score big with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS as it unlocks up to $1,000 in bonuses for tonight’s marquee East-West NBA clash. The Phoenix Suns face off against the Boston Celtics on March 16, with tip-off at 7:30 PM EDT. Both teams are looking to gain momentum as the regular season heads into its final stretch, promising a fast-paced and competitive matchup.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA

Get set for Suns vs Celtics with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Your first wager comes with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets, keeping the action alive no matter the outcome. Here’s our basketball expert breaking down tonight’s action.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics, Mar 16, 7:30 PM EDT

Monday night’s matchup between the Suns and Celtics at TD Garden sets up as one of the most compelling NBA games of the night.

Boston enters with a strong 44‑23 record, sitting second in the Eastern Conference and playing elite two‑way basketball, led by Jayson Tatum, who has been gradually finding his rhythm since returning from injury. The Celtics’ depth has been a key factor in their success, with solid contributions from their supporting cast even as Nikola Vucevic continues to miss time due to a fractured finger.

Phoenix comes in with a 39‑28 mark, currently 7th in the West, and has had mixed results recently, coming off a loss in Toronto. However, an earlier decisive win over the Charlotte Hornets showed their offensive potential. Guard Jordan Goodwin’s return to the rotation provides a boost, especially on the defensive end and from three‑point range.

theScore Bet lines currently lean toward Boston, as the Celtics sit -410 on the moneyline and are favored by 8.5 points on the spread. Boston did cruise to a 97-81 win in Phoenix in late February, so expect the Suns (+310) to seize tonight as a final chance to avoid a season sweep.

Overall, backing the Celtics at home on the moneyline or spread makes sense, while an over on the 213 total points could also play well if both teams maintain rhythm on offense.

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