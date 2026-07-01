Who has won the most Serie B titles?

Genoa hold the record for the most Serie B titles, winning Italy's second-tier six times. Their most recent Serie B title win came in 1988-89.

How many teams are in the Serie B?

20 teams contest in the Serie B and battle it out for promotion to Serie A. The first-ever season of Serie B was played in 1929-30 and featured 18 teams.

Who has made the most Serie B appearances ever?

Luigi Cagni holds the record for the most appearances in Serie B. The former Italian defender played for Brescia and Sambenedettese between 1970 and 1987, making 485 appearances in Serie B.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Serie B?

Stefan Schwoch, a former Italian striker who was a journeyman, scored 135 Serie B goals with five different clubs to become the all-time top scorer in Italy's second division.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Serie B and how old was he?

Andrea Pierobon is the oldest player to play in the Serie A. The former Italian goalkeeper was 45 years and 307 days when he appeared in his final game ever for Citadella in 2015.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Serie B and how old was he?

Gaetano Renna is the youngest player to ever feature in a Serie B game. Renna was just 14 years and 89 days old when he played for Brindisi in a game against Cosenza in 1948.

Which famous players have played in the Serie B?

Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Simeone, Diego Milito, Pavel Nedved, Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, and David Trezeguet are among the most famous players to have played in Serie B.

Which famous managers have managed in the Serie B?

Didier Deschamps, Filippo Inzaghi, and Maurizio Sarri are among Serie B's biggest managers of all-time.

What is the biggest stadium in the Serie B?

Bari's Stadio San Nicola, with a capacity of 58,270, is Serie B's biggest stadium.

Who is the most expensive player in the history of the Serie B?