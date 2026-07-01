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Serie B

Serie B Overview

Ashley Cole

Cole to be sacked! Ex-England star endures nightmare Serie B coaching start

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole is set to leave his role as head coach of Serie B side Cesena after managing just eight matches. Following a disastrous spell that saw the club miss out on the play-offs, the Englishman is expected to be sacked when his short-term contract expires at the end of the month, ending a miserable first managerial stint in Italy.

A. ColeCesena
Jonathan Klinsmann Cesena

USMNT's Klinsmann suffers neck fracture after collision

U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann suffered a broken neck while playing for Cesena this weekend. The American shotstopper, who was part of USMNT camp in the fall, was forced out of the game in the final moments of his team's 2-0 loss to Palermo after colliding with a Palermo player.

USAJ. Klinsmann
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Serie B, fixtures & results

Thursday 20 August
LR Vicenza badge
LR Vicenza
LRV
Catanzaro badge
Catanzaro
CAT
Friday 21 August
Carrarese badge
Carrarese
CAR
Mantova badge
Mantova
MAN
Sudtirol badge
Sudtirol
SUD
Virtus Entella badge
Virtus Entella
VEN
Empoli badge
Empoli
EMP
Cremonese badge
Cremonese
CRE
Benevento badge
Benevento
BEN
Modena badge
Modena
MOD
Avellino badge
Avellino
AVE
S.S. Arezzo badge
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC crestAscoli Calcio 1898 FC00000000
2Avellino crestAvellino00000000
3Benevento crestBenevento00000000
4Calcio Padova crestCalcio Padova00000000
5Carrarese crestCarrarese00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Genoa hold the record for the most Serie B titles, winning Italy's second-tier six times. Their most recent Serie B title win came in 1988-89.

20 teams contest in the Serie B and battle it out for promotion to Serie A. The first-ever season of Serie B was played in 1929-30 and featured 18 teams.

Luigi Cagni holds the record for the most appearances in Serie B. The former Italian defender played for Brescia and Sambenedettese between 1970 and 1987, making 485 appearances in Serie B.

Stefan Schwoch, a former Italian striker who was a journeyman, scored 135 Serie B goals with five different clubs to become the all-time top scorer in Italy's second division.

Andrea Pierobon is the oldest player to play in the Serie A. The former Italian goalkeeper was 45 years and 307 days when he appeared in his final game ever for Citadella in 2015.

Gaetano Renna is the youngest player to ever feature in a Serie B game. Renna was just 14 years and 89 days old when he played for Brindisi in a game against Cosenza in 1948.

Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Simeone, Diego Milito, Pavel Nedved, Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, and David Trezeguet are among the most famous players to have played in Serie B.

Didier Deschamps, Filippo Inzaghi, and Maurizio Sarri are among Serie B's biggest managers of all-time.

Bari's Stadio San Nicola, with a capacity of 58,270, is Serie B's biggest stadium.

Kevin Bonifazi is Serie B's most expensive signing of all-time. Bonifazi was signed by SPAL from Torino for €11 million ahead of the 2020-21 season.