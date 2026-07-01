Serie B
Serie B Overview
Serie B, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avellino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Benevento
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Calcio Padova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Carrarese
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Genoa hold the record for the most Serie B titles, winning Italy's second-tier six times. Their most recent Serie B title win came in 1988-89.
20 teams contest in the Serie B and battle it out for promotion to Serie A. The first-ever season of Serie B was played in 1929-30 and featured 18 teams.
Luigi Cagni holds the record for the most appearances in Serie B. The former Italian defender played for Brescia and Sambenedettese between 1970 and 1987, making 485 appearances in Serie B.
Stefan Schwoch, a former Italian striker who was a journeyman, scored 135 Serie B goals with five different clubs to become the all-time top scorer in Italy's second division.
Andrea Pierobon is the oldest player to play in the Serie A. The former Italian goalkeeper was 45 years and 307 days when he appeared in his final game ever for Citadella in 2015.
Gaetano Renna is the youngest player to ever feature in a Serie B game. Renna was just 14 years and 89 days old when he played for Brindisi in a game against Cosenza in 1948.
Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Simeone, Diego Milito, Pavel Nedved, Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, and David Trezeguet are among the most famous players to have played in Serie B.
Didier Deschamps, Filippo Inzaghi, and Maurizio Sarri are among Serie B's biggest managers of all-time.
Bari's Stadio San Nicola, with a capacity of 58,270, is Serie B's biggest stadium.
Kevin Bonifazi is Serie B's most expensive signing of all-time. Bonifazi was signed by SPAL from Torino for €11 million ahead of the 2020-21 season.