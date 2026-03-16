Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Rockets & NBA Prediction Markets

Dive into prediction markets on Monday’s NBA marquee action with $10 in bonuses thanks to the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets at 9:30 PM EDT, and every rebound, headline, and momentum swing becomes a tradable opportunity as Kalshi takes the excitement beyond the court.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX during signup to add $10 in bonus value to your account. Whether you’re betting on the Lakers, supporting the Rockets, or exploring prediction markets in politics, finance, and global events, Kalshi turns every forecast into an opportunity to win.

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Kalshi adds a trader’s edge to sports and major global events, turning your predictions into tradeable contracts. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim $10 in bonus value and start your trading journey.

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Sign Up Quickly – Create your Kalshi account in minutes and dive straight into the action. Secure Your Profile – Verify your details to protect your account and trade with confidence. Enter Promo Code GOALMAX – Apply the code during registration to unlock your bonus instantly. Confirm Your Email – Verify your email to access the full marketplace. Deposit & Start Trading – Add and trade at least $10 in prediction markets in sports, politics, finance, and global events. Claim Your Bonus – See your extra $10 credited to your balance, ready to power your first trades.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA

Kalshi is transforming the NBA experience for fans. It’s not just about watching the scoreboard—it’s about trading the game as it happens. Every steal, rebound, and scoring run becomes a tradable opportunity in a live marketplace. While the game tells one story, the markets tell another—and your next move is shaped by both.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, Mar 16, 9:30 PM EDT

Monday night’s matchup between the Lakers and Rockets in Houston could have meaningful Western Conference implications as the regular season winds down.

The Lakers have been rolling of late and currently sit near the top of the standings, buoyed by standout performances from Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, who have combined for multiple big scoring nights recently. Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games and demonstrated strong offensive balance even without a full roster.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have shown resilience as a top‑tier team, winning tightly contested games and holding a strong position in the standings. Kevin Durant continues to provide elite scoring punch, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. contribute complementary offense that keeps Houston competitive on both ends.

Kalshi favors Houston (56¢ for a straight win, 46¢ to cover the -3.5 spread) due in part to their recent form and home‑court tilt, though markets have shown fluctuating sentiment and a close game is possible as odds shift with real‑time betting. At tip‑off, expect a physical battle with both clubs trading runs and momentum throughout.

Expect a tight battle with a revenge arc as Los Angeles will be looking to redeem themselves after being manhandled by Houston on Christmas day. Going over on the 225.5 total points at 46 looks sensible given the Lakers’ recent offensive kick.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports, turning predictions into opportunities across all aspects of life. From finance and politics to breaking world events, Kalshi transforms the day’s headlines into tradable markets.

Maine Democratic Senate nominee?

Graham Platner (Yes: 76¢, No:25¢)

Janet Mills (Yes: 24¢, No: 77¢)

Jared Golden (Yes: 1¢, No:)

What will Trump say this week?

Melania (Yes:, No: 1¢)

Thug (Yes:, No: 1¢)

Crypto / Bitcoin (Yes:, No: 1¢)

Kalshi makes prediction trading simple: the price you pay represents the likelihood of an event. For example, a contract priced at 25¢ implies a 25% chance of it happening. If the event occurs, the contract settles at $1, giving you a 75¢ profit per contract after fees. If it doesn’t, the contract drops to $0, limiting your loss to your initial buy-in.

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