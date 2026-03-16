A Chelsea double whammy! Blues face another massive fine for rule breaches with FA set to follow Premier League's example following investigation

Alongside the £10.75m fine, the Premier League imposed an immediate nine-month restriction on registering academy players who have been registered with other English clubs, plus a £750,000 penalty following a separate academy investigation. Chelsea stated they are "pleased that the matter is now concluded" regarding the league's probe. However, the club is not out of trouble just yet. Last September, the FA announced that the Blues had been hit with 74 charges for breaching regulations. As the FA prepares its final judgement, Chelsea hope their prior cooperation will once again help them avoid any severe sporting sanctions.