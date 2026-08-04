Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

Europa League

Europa League Overview

Sunderland 2025-26 Granit Xhaka

‘Not a prayer’ - European football stuns iconic ex-Sunderland boss

Legendary former Sunderland boss Peter Reid has admitted to GOAL that he did not give the Black Cats “a prayer” of securing European qualification at the end of their first season back in the Premier League, but he is now backing them to find more “ammo” in the summer transfer window. Regis Le Bris and his board are ready to spend again after upsetting the odds with a seventh-place finish.

ExclusiveSunderland
Jose Mourinho Roma Europa League final 2023

New Madrid boss Mourinho reveals one game he wants replayed

José Mourinho has, while speaking exclusively on the Beast Mode On Podcast, identified the one game from his coaching career that he would like to be replayed. Unsurprisingly, the contest in question saw major silverware come up for grabs, with the Portuguese reluctant to forgive and forget when it comes to his Europa League final beef with English referee Anthony Taylor.

ExclusiveJ. Mourinho
FBL-UEFA-EURO-2012-ISR-CONGRESS

Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA president

Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint in Paris against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, accusing him of active influence peddling and spreading false accusations linked to the events that ended his FIFA presidency bid in 2015. The former UEFA chief is also targeting two former FIFA officials as he seeks to clear his name and pursue accountability.

Champions LeagueConference League
More
Advertisement

Europa League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 15 April
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
4
FT
agg 3 - 5
Wednesday 29 April
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
2
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
FT
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Wednesday 6 May
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
3
Braga badge
Braga
BRA
1
FT
agg 4 - 3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
agg 4 - 1
Tuesday 19 May
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
W
W
W
W
L
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
W
W
W
W
W
3FC Midtjylland crestFC Midtjylland86111881019
W
D
W
L
W
4Real Betis crestReal Betis8521137617
W
L
W
W
W
5FC Porto crestFC Porto8521137617
W
D
W
W
D
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Spanish dark horses Sevilla are currently the most accomplished club in Europa League history, winning the competition seven times. Los Nervionenses won their maiden title in 2006, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They defended their crown in the next season, before completing a hattrick of wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016 under Unai Emery.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams. Traditionally, all games were two-legged knockout ties. From 2004 to 2009, 40 teams competed. In the 2009-10 season, when the UEFA Cup was rebranded as the Europa League, a total of 48 teams featured.

Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi, with 96 appearances, holds the record of making the most Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) appearances in history.

If we consider goals scored in qualifying games and when it was the UEFA Cup, then Swedish icon Henrik Larsson leads the charts with 40 goals. However, without qualifying games taken into account, it's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is Europa League's top goalscorer ever with 34 goals.

Sparta Prague legend Borek Dockal has the most assists in Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) history. Dockal made an impressive 24 assists in 62 games in the competition.

Ratko Svilar is the oldest player to ever have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), with the former Antwerp man taking to the pitch at the age of 44 years and 130 days.

Former Swedish striker Roger Lindevall is the youngest player to ever appear in a Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) game. Lindevall was just 15 years and 335 days when he came on as a substitute for Djurgardens IF in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord on September 29, 1976.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Rui Patricio, Giuseppe Bergomi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Wirtz are among the most famous players to have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup).

Unai Emery, Jose Mourinho, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Giovanni Trapattoni, Franz Beckenbauer, and Diego Simeone are some of Europa League's (formerly the UEFA Cup) most famous managers ever.