Who has won the most Europa League titles?

Spanish dark horses Sevilla are currently the most accomplished club in Europa League history, winning the competition seven times. Los Nervionenses won their maiden title in 2006, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They defended their crown in the next season, before completing a hattrick of wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016 under Unai Emery.

How many teams are in the Europa League?

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams. Traditionally, all games were two-legged knockout ties. From 2004 to 2009, 40 teams competed. In the 2009-10 season, when the UEFA Cup was rebranded as the Europa League, a total of 48 teams featured.

Who has made the most Europa League appearances ever?

Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi, with 96 appearances, holds the record of making the most Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) appearances in history.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Europa League?

If we consider goals scored in qualifying games and when it was the UEFA Cup, then Swedish icon Henrik Larsson leads the charts with 40 goals. However, without qualifying games taken into account, it's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is Europa League's top goalscorer ever with 34 goals.

Who has the most assists in the history of the Europa League?

Sparta Prague legend Borek Dockal has the most assists in Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) history. Dockal made an impressive 24 assists in 62 games in the competition.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Europa League and how old was he?

Ratko Svilar is the oldest player to ever have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), with the former Antwerp man taking to the pitch at the age of 44 years and 130 days.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Europa League and how old was he?

Former Swedish striker Roger Lindevall is the youngest player to ever appear in a Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) game. Lindevall was just 15 years and 335 days when he came on as a substitute for Djurgardens IF in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord on September 29, 1976.

Which famous players have played in the Europa League?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Rui Patricio, Giuseppe Bergomi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Wirtz are among the most famous players to have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup).

Which famous managers have managed in the Europa League?