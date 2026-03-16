BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Lakers vs Rockets, NBA Games

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 before the Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets at 9:30pm ET will earn you a 20% First Deposit Match. Through this promotion, new users can receive up to $1500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 3/16/2026

Houston hosts LA at Toyota Center for their second matchup of the season. On Christmas Day, the Rockets destroyed the Lakers 119-96 at Crypto.com Arena. This could be one of the last times Kevin Durant and LeBron James play against each other.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

We’ll detail all of the information you need to know to claim the BetMGM bonus code. Once you read our guide, you’ll be well on your way to earning up to $1500 in bonus bets with the 20% First Deposit Match.

Tap the link to visit BetMGM’s website. Otherwise, download the mobile app Sign up for a new account and complete all of the required fields In the promo section, enter the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Submit your account, confirm your email address, and deposit up to $7500 Upon making your first deposit, BetMGM will credit your account with 20% of your first deposit in bonus bets ($1500 max bonus) Use the bonus bets within one week, before they expire. They also have a 10x playthrough requirement The earnings associated with the bets are yours, but you can’t withdraw the bets for cash

You may use this sign-up offer if you’re a new user (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, or WY.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Once you’ve received your 20% first deposit match by using the BetMGM bonus code, you’ll want to use the full value of the bets within one week. Our NBA expert will help you do exactly that, as he shares his picks for Lakers vs Rockets tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets - 3/16 9:30 PM ET

With Houston Rockets (+2.5) center Alperen Sengun dealing with back issues, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to steal a game on the road when the two teams meet at 9:30pm ET. Tonight’s game is streaming on Peacock and will be televised on NBCSN.

Houston lacks a reliable backup center, which would undoubtedly hurt them if Sengun can’t suit up tonight. Dorian Finney-Smith started at center in the narrow victory over the Pelicans on Friday night. He went scoreless and grabbed just four rebounds in 27 minutes of playing time.

However, Rockets G Amen Thompson (O/U ??? rebounds) has snagged 11 rebounds per game in his previous three starts without Sengun in the lineup.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Lakers are on a five-game SU and ATS winning streak, during which Luka Doncic (O/U ??? points tonight) has averaged 38.2 points per game. Doncic has shown no signs of slowing down lately and had two triple-doubles in three games last week.

Austin Reaves (O/U ??? points) has also been instrumental in the Lakers’ recent success, with three consecutive games of 30 or more points. Doncic and Reaves should shine again tonight, and I’m taking the Lakers +2.5 (-110).

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