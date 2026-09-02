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US Open Cup
US Open Cup Overview
US Open Cup, fixtures & results
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Monday 18 May
Tuesday 15 September
Tuesday 20 October
Standings
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Live
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Manchester City Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|2
|London City Lionesses
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|9
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|2
|9
|7
|4
|Chelsea FC Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|7
|5
|Everton Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
Last updated 38 minutes ago