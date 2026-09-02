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US Open Cup

US Open Cup Overview

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MLS teams set for full return to US Open Cup in 2027

All 27 U.S.-based MLS clubs will participate in the 2027 U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday morning. MLS participation in the competition has shrunk in recent years. A full slate of teams participated in 2023, but just 16 appeared in 2026. Participation might fit as an ideal run-up to the fall-spring calendar switch set for the 2027-28 campaign.

Major League Soccer
Sam Surridge

Surridge, Schwake heroics secure Open Cup for Nashville

Nashville SC captured the first championship in Tennessee professional sports history on Wednesday night, edging Austin FC 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup final. Sam Surridge’s second-half strike made the difference in a rather testy contest, with Nashville digging deep to protect their lead at Austin's Q2 Stadium and seal a landmark title.

Nashville SCAustin FC
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US Open Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 18 May
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
2
FT
pen 4 - 2
Tuesday 19 May
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
1
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
0
FT
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
0
FT
Tuesday 15 September
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
2
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
1
FT
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
0
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
FT
Tuesday 20 October
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
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Standings

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City Women crestManchester City Women4400124812
W
W
W
W
2London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses43019459
W
W
L
W
3Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women321011297
W
D
W
4Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women32108177
W
W
D
5Everton Women crestEverton Women32012116
W
W
L
Last updated 38 minutes ago
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