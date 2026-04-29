Today's game between Red Bull New York and New York City FC will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull New York vs New York City FC are listed below.

This US Open Cup fixture is available to watch via Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both offer free trials for new subscribers, making them practical options if you want to stream without committing to a full subscription straight away.

Red Bull New York and New York City FC meet in the US Open Cup in what shapes up as a sharp New York derby with cup progression on the line for both sides.

The Red Bulls come into this fixture carrying the weight of a difficult run in Major League Soccer. Back-to-back league defeats — a 4-1 loss to CF Montreal and a 2-0 reverse to FC Cincinnati — have dented their rhythm, though a 4-4 draw with DC United showed they remain capable of producing goals in bunches.

Off the pitch, the club has had cause for optimism. The unveiling of a new $112 million training facility drew club legends and Red Bull Global Head of Sport Jurgen Klopp, who joked the pristine complex almost tempted him back into management.

NYCFC arrive in similarly mixed league form. Nick Cushing's side drew 4-4 with FC Cincinnati before falling 1-0 to CF Montreal in their most recent outing, a result that underlined the defensive frailties that have run through their campaign. Their only win in the last five competitive matches came in this very competition, a 5-2 victory over Westchester SC in the previous round.

Both clubs know a cup run offers a clean slate from league pressures. With MLS form inconsistent on either side of the Hudson, the US Open Cup provides a genuine chance to build momentum and silverware ambitions remain alive for both.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this New York derby live, read on.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Red Bull New York ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

New York City FC are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Red Bull New York have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati on April 25, extending a difficult run in MLS. Prior to that, they drew 4-4 with DC United and beat Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 in the US Open Cup. The Red Bulls have scored ten goals and conceded eleven across the five-match run, a tally that reflects a side capable of producing attacking moments but prone to defensive lapses.

NYCFC have also won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal on April 25, following a 4-4 draw with FC Cincinnati four days earlier. Their sole win in the period came in this competition — a 2-5 victory over Westchester SC in the previous round. A 1-2 loss to Charlotte FC and a 2-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps complete a run that offers little defensive confidence heading into this derby.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on September 27, 2025, when New York City FC won 2-3 at Red Bull Arena in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, NYCFC hold the edge with three wins to the Red Bulls' two. New York City FC's other victories include a 2-0 home win on May 17, 2025, and a 5-1 away win on September 28, 2024, while the Red Bulls claimed a 2-0 victory at NYCFC on November 23, 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: