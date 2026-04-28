Today's game between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 7:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United are listed below.

This US Open Cup fixture is available to watch live on Paramount+, with Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network also carrying the match. Paramount+ subscribers can stream directly through the platform, while Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer live TV packages that include the relevant channels. CBS Sports Network is available as part of most cable and streaming TV bundles.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a US server before signing in to your account to avoid geo-restrictions.

Charlotte FC host Atlanta United in the US Open Cup, with both clubs looking to the domestic cup competition for a change of fortunes after difficult recent runs in MLS.

Charlotte have been poor in the league. Back-to-back defeats to Nashville SC and Orlando City — conceding eight goals across those two games — have exposed defensive frailties that will concern the coaching staff. Their last competitive win came in this very competition, a 6-0 dismantling of Charlotte Independence that feels a long time ago given what has followed.

Atlanta arrive in no better shape. The Five Stripes have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, with their only MLS win in that stretch nowhere to be found. A 1-2 defeat at New England Revolution on April 22 extended a run of league struggles that has left them deep in the Eastern Conference standings.

The US Open Cup offers both sides a cleaner slate. Atlanta beat Chattanooga FC 3-1 in the previous round, while Charlotte's 6-0 win over Charlotte Independence showed they can still produce when the pressure is off. Neither result flatters the opposition, but both clubs will take the wins.

This is a fixture between two teams who know each other well. Five meetings in MLS have produced some close, competitive games, and there is no reason to expect this cup tie to be any different.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlanta United have also not released any confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI are available for the Five Stripes. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Charlotte FC have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 defeat to Nashville SC in MLS on April 26, following a 4-1 loss at Orlando City four days earlier. Their only positive results in this run were a 2-1 MLS win over New York City FC and a 6-0 US Open Cup victory over Charlotte Independence. Charlotte scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded 11, a record that reflects attacking output alongside serious defensive problems.

Atlanta United have also won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Toronto FC in MLS on April 25, snapping a run of three defeats. Prior to that, Atlanta lost 1-2 to New England Revolution and 0-2 to Nashville SC, with their only other win coming in the US Open Cup against Chattanooga FC. Atlanta scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on July 19, 2025, when Atlanta United hosted Charlotte FC in MLS — Charlotte won 3-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Charlotte hold the advantage with three wins to Atlanta's one, and one further result in Atlanta's favour. Charlotte have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, with Atlanta scoring eight.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: