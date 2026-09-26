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UEFA Nations League C
UEFA Nations League C Overview
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UEFA Nations League C, fixtures & results
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Sunday 27 September
Monday 28 September
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Barcelona
|7
|7
|0
|0
|31
|7
|24
|21
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|7
|9
|16
|3
|Real Betis
|7
|5
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|16
|4
|Real Madrid
|7
|5
|0
|2
|18
|8
|10
|15
|5
|Sevilla
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|9
|1
|13