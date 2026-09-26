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UEFA Nations League C

UEFA Nations League C Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
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UEFA Nations League C, fixtures & results

Friday 25 September
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
2
FT
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
2
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
2
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
0
FT
Sunday 27 September
Latvia badge
Latvia
LVA
Cyprus badge
Cyprus
CYP
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Fox Soccer Plus
ViX
Armenia badge
Armenia
ARM
Montenegro badge
Montenegro
MTN
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS2
DirecTV Stream
ViX
Monday 28 September
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS2
DirecTV Stream
ViX
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona77003172421
W
W
W
W
W
2Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid7511167916
W
W
W
L
W
3Real Betis crestReal Betis751197216
D
W
W
W
L
4Real Madrid crestReal Madrid75021881015
L
W
W
L
W
5Sevilla crestSevilla7412109113
L
W
W
D
L
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Betting spotlight

Why Barcelona and goals remain worth backing in La Liga
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