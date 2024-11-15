How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Belarus Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Northern Ireland and Belarus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will take on Belarus in the Nations League group game at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Belarus are unbeaten in its first four games but has dropped points. They are a point behind the hosts, who are currently the group leaders. The winner of this tie will be in a good position to cement the top spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Belarus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Northern Ireland vs Belarus kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Windsor Park

The match will be played at Windsor Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains sidelined due to injury. He has been ruled out of this game.

Jamie Reid, who had been forced to miss the September matches due to a blood clot, is back in action.

The hosts will likely line up with a back three of Trai Hume, Paddy McNair, and Ciaron Brown, positioned in front of goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Northern Ireland possible XI: P Charles; Hume, McNair, Brown; Bradley, McCann, S Charles, Spencer; Price, Marshall, D Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hazard, Charles, Southwood, Pym, Clarke Defenders: Bradley, Lewis, Hume, Ballard, McNair, Toal, Spencer, Donnelly, Brown Midfielders: Charles, Galbraith, Price, Lane, McCann, Saville, Evans, Thompson, Boyd-Munce, Lyons, Johnston Forwards: Charles, Marshall, McCausland, Reid, Taylor, Smyth, Lavery, Magennis, McMenamin

Belarus team news

Belarus managed to hold the same opponents in their last outing and will be hoping the same lineup can get the job done again.

If they stick with the 3-4-3 setup they used in their previous meeting with Northern Ireland, Zakhar Volkov, Sergei Politevich, and Pavel Zabelin are expected to form their defensive trio.

Belarus possible XI: Lapoukhov; Volkov, Politevich, Zabelin; Kovalev, Yablonski, Ebong, Pechenin; Antilevski, Korzun, Shikavka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlyuchenko, Lapoukhov, Ignatovich, Plotnikov Defenders: Volkov, Martynovich, Pechenin, Politevich, Polyakov, Karpovich, Pavlovets, Nechaev, Zabelin, Moskalenchik, Parkhomenko, Pigas Midfielders: Ebong, Gromyko, Yablonski, Klimovich, Kireev, Kaplenko, Korzun, Bocherov, Kovalev, Barkovskiy, Selyava Forwards: Morozov, Shikavka, Shumansky, Kontsevoj, Antilevski, Bakhar, Melnichenko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Home Team Competition 12/06/2019 Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland EURO, Qualification 25/03/2019 Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus EURO, Qualification 28/05/2016 Northern Ireland 3-0 Belarus International Friendly 15/10/2024 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland Nations League

