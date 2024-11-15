How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Belarus Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Northern Ireland will take on Belarus in the Nations League group game at Windsor Park on Thursday.
Belarus are unbeaten in its first four games but has dropped points. They are a point behind the hosts, who are currently the group leaders. The winner of this tie will be in a good position to cement the top spot.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Northern Ireland vs Belarus online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Northern Ireland vs Belarus kick-off time
|Date:
|November 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Windsor Park
The match will be played at Windsor Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Northern Ireland team news
Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains sidelined due to injury. He has been ruled out of this game.
Jamie Reid, who had been forced to miss the September matches due to a blood clot, is back in action.
The hosts will likely line up with a back three of Trai Hume, Paddy McNair, and Ciaron Brown, positioned in front of goalkeeper Pierce Charles.
Northern Ireland possible XI: P Charles; Hume, McNair, Brown; Bradley, McCann, S Charles, Spencer; Price, Marshall, D Charles
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hazard, Charles, Southwood, Pym, Clarke
|Defenders:
|Bradley, Lewis, Hume, Ballard, McNair, Toal, Spencer, Donnelly, Brown
|Midfielders:
|Charles, Galbraith, Price, Lane, McCann, Saville, Evans, Thompson, Boyd-Munce, Lyons, Johnston
|Forwards:
|Charles, Marshall, McCausland, Reid, Taylor, Smyth, Lavery, Magennis, McMenamin
Belarus team news
Belarus managed to hold the same opponents in their last outing and will be hoping the same lineup can get the job done again.
If they stick with the 3-4-3 setup they used in their previous meeting with Northern Ireland, Zakhar Volkov, Sergei Politevich, and Pavel Zabelin are expected to form their defensive trio.
Belarus possible XI: Lapoukhov; Volkov, Politevich, Zabelin; Kovalev, Yablonski, Ebong, Pechenin; Antilevski, Korzun, Shikavka
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pavlyuchenko, Lapoukhov, Ignatovich, Plotnikov
|Defenders:
|Volkov, Martynovich, Pechenin, Politevich, Polyakov, Karpovich, Pavlovets, Nechaev, Zabelin, Moskalenchik, Parkhomenko, Pigas
|Midfielders:
|Ebong, Gromyko, Yablonski, Klimovich, Kireev, Kaplenko, Korzun, Bocherov, Kovalev, Barkovskiy, Selyava
|Forwards:
|Morozov, Shikavka, Shumansky, Kontsevoj, Antilevski, Bakhar, Melnichenko
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Home Team
|Competition
|12/06/2019
|Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland
|EURO, Qualification
|25/03/2019
|Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus
|EURO, Qualification
|28/05/2016
|Northern Ireland 3-0 Belarus
|International Friendly
|15/10/2024
|Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland
|Nations League