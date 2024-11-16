How to watch today's Sweden vs Slovakia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Slovakia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sweden and Slovakia are battling for promotion to League B when they go head-to-head in Saturday's Nation's League encounter at Strawberry Arena.

Both unbeaten in League C Group 1, either side can book an automatic promotion slot with a victory in Solna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sweden vs Slovakia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Slovakia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ViX (with Sling TV) and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sweden vs Slovakia kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Slovakia will be played at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sweden team news

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will be counting on the attacking trident of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Dejan Kulusevski, with Anthony Elanga going absent without leave.

Midfielder Hugo Larsson had to withdraw due to injury, along with Emil Krafth and Hugo Bolin, while Tomasson called up uncapped duo Nils Zatterstrom and Isac Lidberg to the squad.

Slovakia team news

Stanislav Lobotka and Ivan Schranz are doubts, while winger Lukas Haraslin and midfielder Juraj Kucka are ruled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Dominik Takac and Henrich Ravas will aim for their international debut while providing back-up to Marek Rodak, as Martin Dubravka is sidelined with injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links