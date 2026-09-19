NWSL 20 Sept 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Chicago Stars and Washington Spirit will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Chicago Stars vs Washington Spirit is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chicago Stars host Washington Spirit in NWSL action, with both sides arriving at this fixture from contrasting positions in the table.

Martin Sjoegren's Stars are rooted near the foot of the standings and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, making this a must-win situation if they are to drag themselves back into contention.

Washington Spirit, managed by Adrian Gonzalez, sit third in the NWSL table and come into this match on the back of a strong run of form. The Spirit have won two of their last five league games and will be looking to consolidate their playoff position.

Washington's most recent outing ended in a 0-3 defeat to Boston Legacy FC, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip to Chicago. Gonzalez will want an immediate response.

The Stars, for their part, have not made it easy for themselves. A 0-6 loss to North Carolina Courage and a 5-0 defeat to Houston Dash are among the results dragging their season down, and they will need a sharp performance to trouble a Washington side with ambitions at the top end of the table.

With the playoff race entering its final stretch, every point matters for the Spirit. Find out how to watch this NWSL fixture live below.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars head coach Martin Sjoegren has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Washington Spirit manager Adrian Gonzalez is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Washington Spirit come into this fixture having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 defeat to Boston Legacy FC, though prior to that they had recorded back-to-back wins against Portland Thorns and Bay FC. A 1-1 draw with Angel City FC and a 0-1 loss to Orlando Pride also feature in that run, with the Spirit scoring three goals and conceding six across those five matches.

Chicago Stars have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns, but a 0-6 defeat to North Carolina Courage and a 6-1 loss to Denver Summit FC highlight the scale of their difficulties. The Stars' only win in this period came against Racing Louisville, and they have conceded sixteen goals across these five fixtures while scoring just eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 31, 2025, when Washington Spirit and Chicago Stars drew 1-1 in NWSL action. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Washington Spirit hold a clear advantage with three wins to Chicago's one, with one match ending level. The Spirit have also won the last two fixtures played at Chicago's ground, including a 2-4 victory there in May 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Washington Spirit sit third while Chicago Stars are placed sixteenth, reflecting the gap in form and ambition that defines this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: