NWSL 13 Sept 2026 - 13:00

Today's game between Washington Spirit and Boston Legacy FC will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Boston Legacy FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Washington Spirit host Boston Legacy FC in NWSL regular-season action, with the Spirit looking to build on their recent momentum as the playoff race enters its final stretch.

Adrian Gonzalez's side sit second in the table and have won their last two league matches, including a 2-1 victory over Portland Thorns in their most recent outing. After a rocky patch that saw them lose back-to-back games in August, the Spirit appear to have steadied the ship at a critical point in the season.

Boston Legacy arrive in difficult form, having lost four of their last five matches. A 2-5 defeat to Angel City FC was followed by a 1-2 loss to Utah Royals, and Filipa Patao's side will need a sharp turnaround to trouble a Washington team playing with growing confidence at home.

At the top of the standings, the title race has tightened considerably. Gotham FC's 10-game unbeaten run was ended in Matchweek 20, and the Spirit have an opportunity to close the gap further with a win here.

With the playoff picture sharpening and points at a premium, Washington will be eager to make home advantage count. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit manager Adrian Gonzalez has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Boston Legacy FC head coach Filipa Patao is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Washington Spirit have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Portland Thorns on September 6, following a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on August 30. Prior to that run, the Spirit drew 1-1 with Angel City FC and suffered defeats to Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage. Washington scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Boston Legacy FC have won one and lost four of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Utah Royals on September 5, and before that they lost 2-5 to Angel City FC. Legacy's only win in this run came against North Carolina Courage, with further defeats against Racing Louisville and Portland Thorns rounding out a difficult stretch. Boston scored ten goals but conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on July 19, 2026, when Boston Legacy FC hosted Washington Spirit and lost 1-2 in an NWSL fixture. Across the one recorded head-to-head meeting in the dataset, Washington Spirit hold the advantage with one win to Boston's none.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Washington Spirit sit second while Boston Legacy FC are placed fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: