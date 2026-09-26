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CONCACAF Nations League

CONCACAF Nations League Overview

Portugal v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2025 Final

UEFA & Concacaf plan Nations League merger

Football's international landscape is bracing for a seismic shift as UEFA and Concacaf enter formal discussions regarding a potential merger of their respective Nations League competitions. The ambitious project, which could launch as early as 2028, aims to pit the best of Europe against North and Central America's elite in a revamped tiered format.

UEFA Nations League A
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CONCACAF Nations League, fixtures & results

Friday 25 September
Montserrat badge
Montserrat
MSR
3
British Virgin Islands badge
British Virgin Islands
VGB
0
FT
Saint Martin badge
Saint Martin
SMN
0
U.S. Virgin Islands badge
U.S. Virgin Islands
VIR
2
FT
Antigua and Barbuda badge
Antigua and Barbuda
ATG
5
Anguilla badge
Anguilla
AIA
0
FT
Saturday 26 September
Guyana badge
Guyana
GUY
Cayman Islands badge
Cayman Islands
CYM
ViX
Haiti badge
Haiti
HAI
Costa Rica badge
Costa Rica
CRC
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS2
Fox One
ViX
Curacao badge
Curacao
CUW
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Fox Soccer Plus
Fox One
ViX
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
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