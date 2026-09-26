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CONCACAF Nations League
CONCACAF Nations League Overview
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CONCACAF Nations League, fixtures & results
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Friday 25 September
Saturday 26 September
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|5
|8
|15
|2
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|12
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|10
|4
|Brentford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|6
|9
|5
|Leeds United
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|4
|9