Mike Williams

Paramount+ deals and discounts: Best subscription prices for veterans, students and seniors

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

GOAL's guide to finding the best Paramount Plus discount deals whether you're a veteran, student or senior, and what's in the streaming package

Paramount+ Essential

45,000 TV episodes and movies plus live sports from the world of football and soccer.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: Three

Free trial: Seven days

Monthly from

$7.99

When it comes to selecting a streaming provider in 2025, there are so many option that picking the right subscription deal with the best provider can be tricky. If you're after a more budget friendly option, then steering clear of the larger TV packages from fubo and DIRECTV are wise. Setting your sights on the affordable streaming plans from the likes of Paramount Plus would, in this case be a good choice. Not only can you choose from thousands of on-demand choices when it comes to television shows, series, and movies, but the provider also gives customers live sports coverage.

Sure, picking the best deal is pretty important, but knowing where offers discounts and special prices for those serving in the military (including veterans), students and senior citizens.

So join GOAL as we walk you through the best deals and discounts to sign up with if you're in the military or a veteran, a student or senior citizen. Below, we outline the specific discounts you can get, the best overall streaming package for you, and exactly what Paramount+ has to offer all year round.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ (or Paramount Plus) is an OTT (over-the-top) streaming service that offers subscribers a wide range of on-demand television shows and movies, as well as live sports and local CBS TV channels.

Paramount+ boasts over 40,00 episodes, movies, originals, and live sports, making for a truly brilliant low-budget streaming option. This variety of means you won't ever get bored of the content the streamer has in its catalog, and with a low-end price plan it's hard to go wrong.

Types of Paramount+ discount available

Paramount Plus offers customers three types of discount for their subscriptions, which are designed to financially help three different groups of people: Military personnel (including veterans), students, and seniors.

Qualifying groupDiscount available
Military (including veterans)50%
Students50%
Seniors10%
How to sign up for each Paramount+ discount

Each of the above has a specific method to obtain the discount, by filling out separate forms.

Military (including veterans) - go to this sign up link and fill out the form to qualify for your military discount.

Students - go to this sign up link and fill out the form to qualify for your student discount.

Seniors - go to this sign up link and fill out the form to qualify for your seniors discount.

Paramount Plus subscription plans

There are two types of deal you can sign up to, whether you wish to pay monthly or annually (which is a little cheaper paying upfront).

PlanCostBenefits
Paramount+ Essential (Monthly)$7.99Stream on Three devices at once.
Live NFL and UEFA Champions League games.
Selected SHOWTIME content.
Paramount+ Essential (Annually)$59.99Same as above.
Paramount+ Premium (Monthly)$12.99Everything in Essential.
No ads (except live TV).
4K streaming.
Downloadable movies.
Stream live CBS sports & events.
All of SHOWTIME.
Paramount+ Premium (Annually)$119.99Same as above.

What sort of movies, shows and live sports does Paramount Plus offer?

Paramount+ literally supplies users with thousands of shows, movies and sporting events on their live channels. When it comes to choice, there really is something for everyone here.

Exclusive Originals

When it comes to TV shows, Paramount Plus has lots of cool shows to get stuck into, including the following.

Criminal Minds Evolution1923
MobLandLandman
Tulsa KingRu Paul's Drag Race All Stars
LionessStar Trek: Strange New Worlds
1883Star Trek: Discovery
Mayor of KingstownStar Trek: Lower Decks
The OfferStar Trek: Picard
The Good FightHalo
Strange AngelOne Dollar
Tell Me a StoryThe Twilight Zone
InterrogationCoyote
YellowjacketsWolf Pack
Sexy BeastHappy Face
Movies

There are plenty of films available to stream on Paramount+, meaning their streaming subscription is great value when you consider some of the top movie titles they have included in the plan.

Here's a selection of their top sports movies to stream on the platform.

Major LeagueDays of Thunder
SeabiscuitLords of Dogtown
HardballPoint Break
The FighterThe Perfect Game
Shaolin SoccerWalkaway Joe


Here are some of the top picks and award-winning movies to watch.

Top Gun MaverickTraining Day
Zero Dark ThirtySaving Private Ryan
The Wolf of Wall StreetForest Gump
TitanicThe Untouchables
GladiatorBraveheart
InterstellarTerminator 2: Judgement Day
Pulp FictionGood Will Hunting
The Nice GuysMean Girls
Total RecallStar Trek Beyond
A Quiet PlaceA Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place IIReservoir Dogs
Scream VIPet Sematary
The Hunt for Red OctoberThe Lincoln Lawyer
True GritThere Will Be Blood
LooperMinority Report
War of the WorldsGhost

Sports

Soccer fans will be pleased, as will those into NFL. With Paramount Global owning CBS, meaning Paramount Plus gives its subscribers access to CBS Sports and the live UEFA Champions League games it has during the European soccer season. Live commentary during the big games, as well as pre, post and halftime studio and pitch-side analysis and debate are enough to keep the most hardened of European soccer fans happy, as they watch teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Napoli and Bayern Munich compete for the continent's acclaimed trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025Getty Images Sport

Paramount+ also carries NFL coverage, having access to local NFL games on CBS, as well as NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming service.

Besides men's soccer and NFL, Paramount+ also provides live coverage of the following sports.

The Masters TournamentNWSL
Serie A (Italian soccer)UEFA Europa League
PGA TourNCAA (March Madness
Does Paramount Plus offer a free trial?

While Paramount+ doesn't offer a specific free trial period, it does have a special sign up offer. Currently, you can get your first two months for just 99¢, menaing eight weeks of full access to the service for pennies. When you sign up to the annual subscription, your first week is free.

Alternatively, if you are a Wallmart member, you can get a 30-day free trial as a membership benefit.

Amazon Prime members can also get a free seven-day trial to test out the streaming provider.

Why choose Paramount Plus?

If you are looking for a budget-friendly streaming plan that won't break the bank, while offering up excellent European soccer coverage, as well as NFL and a variety of other live sports, then Pramount+ is a great deal. Combine that with its on-demand content, with a library of thousands of movies, original shows, TV series, documentaries and more, then the small monthly fee is a solid choice for those wishing to subscribe to a service that provide sports and entertainment for a fraction of what the big boys like DIRECTV would charge.

Frequently asked questions

No, Paramount+ isn't free with an Amazon Prime Video membership. However, the service is available through Amazon for a separate subscription fee.

People who have existing TV and streaming packages may get Paramount+ included in their monthly costs, otherwise it's the standard fees.

Yes, it comes included in SHOWTIME's top tier package as well as with a Walmart+ membership which is a monthly subscription of $12.99 that includes Paramount+ Essential.

You can sign up to Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial to see what the service is like and whether it's right for you, before continuing into a monthly subscription. Student discount is also available for those who qualify.

Honestly, it depends on your personal tastes and what you're looking for, but if you're into CBS reality shows like Survivor, are fans of classic franchises such as Star Trek and Mission Impossible, and want access to SHOWTIME, then Paramount+ is a suitable and affordable option.