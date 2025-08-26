The road to Super Bowl LX runs through the National Football Conference, and the NFC Championship odds 2026 are already taking shape. With powerhouse teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions leading the futures market.

NFC Championship Odds 25/26

NFC Championship Odds - Favourites 25/26 Team Price Winnings ($10 Bet) Philadelphia Eagles +325 $42.50 Detroit Lions +475 $57.50 San Francisco 49ers +850 $95.00 Los Angeles Rams +900 $100.00 Washington Commanders +900 $100.00

All odds in this article are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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In this guide, we’ll break down the current NFC Championship futures, highlight the top contenders, and explain what the latest odds mean for your betting strategy. Whether you’re backing a favorite or looking for sleeper value, understanding the NFC playoff scene is key before placing your bet.

NFC Championship Favourites: Philly Soars Again

Philadelphia Eagles (+325)

The defending NFC champions stand tall as early favorites to repeat. Their odds on BetMGM recently hovered around +325, up slightly from their opening +300 line.

Under Coach Nick Sirianni, Philly turned in one of the most dominant postseason performances ever. With a 16-2 overall record, a record-setting 55-23 NFC title win, and a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory, the Eagles proved they can do it both offensively and defensively.

Their offense remains lethal, returning 10 of 11 starters. Saquon Barkley adds power to an already strong unit led by Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who remains a dual-threat threat on every down.

On defense, the payoff under Vic Fangio is huge. They finished 2024 ranked #1 in total defense, allowing the fewest yards and second-fewest points per game—boosted by a high-impact D-line led by All-Pros like Jalen Carter and Jordan Mailata.

Detroit Lions (+475)

Detroit remains a strong contender thanks to one of the league’s most explosive offenses last season—second in total yards and scoring at 33.2 points per game.

Jared Goff continues to be a key factor, having thrown for over 4,600 yards and 37 touchdowns. However, their pass defense ranked 30th, raising questions about their ability to make a deep playoff run.

Los Angeles Rams (+850)

The Rams made a late push last year, pushing the eventual champions in a tight Division matchup. Their backfield remains dangerous, with Kyren Williams having posted 1,481 rushing yards and 14 TDs.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua gave defenses headaches with their chemistry. If their core stays healthy, they offer high upside at this price.

San Francisco 49ers (+900)

San Francisco has a long playoff pedigree—a mix of veteran savvy and postseason experience.

Their disciplined defense and playoff-tested offense make them a serious threat, even if they're not top of the futures board. Expect value here, especially if the market starts to shift toward streaky teams.

Washington Commanders (+900)

Washington earned a trip to last year’s NFC Championship, ultimately falling to the Eagles.

With a strong running game and a rising offense—clocking in at seventh in total yards and scoring fifth in the league—they’re a well-rounded choice.

With Dirk Quinn at the helm and key pieces returning, they could be an underappreciated pick at this price.

NFC Championship Underdogs:

Team Price Winnings ($10 Bet) Green Bay Packers +1000 $110 Minnesota Vikings +1500 $160 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1500 $160 Chicago Bears +1800 $190 Dallas Cowboys +2000 $210 Arizona Cardinals +2500 $260 Seattle Seahawks +2800 $290 Atlanta Falcons +3500 $360 Carolina Panthers +6000 $610 New York Giants +10000 $1010 New Orleans Saints +15000 $1510

Betting on NFC Futures in 2026

Futures betting lets you wager on an event that will be decided later in the season—often weeks or months away. For the NFC, this could be the Championship winner, the MVP, or other player and team achievements.

Most NFL betting sites offer NFC futures year-round, adjusting odds as the season unfolds based on team form, injuries, trades, and betting activity.

How to Place an NFC Futures Bet

Head to your sportsbook of choice – Choose a licensed, legal betting site in your state. Choose on of our NFL Betting promos for $1000s in bonus bets Navigate to the NFL or Football tab – Often found at the top menu or left-hand side on desktop, or in a collapsible menu on mobile apps. Select the NFC tab – This may be under “Futures” or “Conference Winner” markets. Choose your market – Examples include AFC Championship odds, NFL MVP odds, Super Bowl odds, or player season stats. Review the odds – Make sure you understand the potential payout before placing your stake. Enter your stake & confirm – The sportsbook will calculate your potential winnings before you finalize your bet.

Tip: Many bettors place futures before the season starts to lock in higher odds on teams or players they believe will improve.

Popular NFC Futures Markets (25/26)

NFL Future Market Favourite Odds NFC Championship Winner Philadelphia Eagles +325 NFC MVP Jalen Hurts (Eagles) +550 NFC Offensive Player Justin Jefferson (Vikings) +800 NFC Defensive Player Micah Parsons (Cowboys) +600 NFC Rookie of the Year Caleb Williams (Bears) +450 Most Regular Season Wins San Francisco 49ers +400 Coach of the Year Dan Campbell (Lions) +700

Past NFC Champions

Here’s a quick look at the last 20 winners of the NFC Championship. It’s a handy list for fans tracking recent success and dynasties.