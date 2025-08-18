AFC Championship Odds 25/26

The Lamar Hunt Trophy goes home with the team that wins the AFC Championship game. With a narrow victory against the Buffalo Bills in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs secured their place in the Super Bowl.

AFC Championship Odds

AFC Championship Odds - Favourites 25/26 Team Price Winnings (£10) Baltimore Ravens +340 $44.00 Buffalo Bills +340 $44.00 Kansas City Chiefs +400 $50.00 Cincinnati Bengals +1100 $120.00 Los Angeles Chargers +1200 $130.00

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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AFC Championship Favorite Odds 2026 — Who’s Leading the Charge?

According to the most recent AFC Championship odds, the Chiefs and the Ravens are leading the field going into the 2026 season, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills hot on their heels. This guide explains current pricing, odds, and variables that might influence the race for this year's crown.

Baltimore Ravens (+350)

The current frontrunners in the AFC Championship futures, priced at +350 at BetMGM. Lamar Jackson remains the heartbeat of the offense, and pairing him with Derrick Henry gives Baltimore a formidable rushing attack that’s tough to stop.

Baltimore’s defense, typically among the league’s stingiest units, will be key—especially if they maintain home-field advantage deep into the playoffs. Their coaching staff’s playoff experience also adds credibility to their title push.

Health and consistency will be vital. If Jackson stays upright and Henry stays explosive, these Ravens are built for the long stretch toward the championship.

Kansas City Chiefs (+350)

The Chiefs are listed at +350 on BetMGM’s AFC futures board. Patrick Mahomes and a talented defense keep them squarely in conversation—especially given they have won the last three AFC Championship games. The KCC will always be a threat to win the Lamar Hunt trophy.

Buffalo Bills (+375)

Josh Allen won the MVP last year and he looks set to repeat this season. When he is playing at that level, the Bills always have a chance to win. Their run to the championship game last year should instill confidence that they might go all the way this year

Cincinnati Bengals (+800)

The Cincinnati Bengals are long shots at +800—but not far off the radar. With Joe Burrow healthier and a potent passing attack led by Ja’Marr Chase, they have the upside to surprise.

Their defense needs improvement, especially in a loaded AFC North that now includes Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. Turnovers and red-zone stops will be areas to monitor.

Los Angeles Chargers (+1100)

Rounding out the top tier, the Los Angeles Chargers sit at +1100 on BetMGM’s futures board. Their dynamic offense—highlighted by a talented quarterback and receiving corps—gives them a playoff-ready ceiling.

Concerns lie in their inconsistent consistency and defensive depth. Their success may hinge on how well they perform in one-score games and how healthy they stay through the stretch.

AFC Championship Outsiders Odds 2026 — Who’s the Next Best Value?

AFC Championship Odds - Underdogs 25/26 Team Price Winnings ($10) Denver Broncos +1400 $150 Houston Texans +1400 $150 Pittsburgh Steelers +1800 $190 New England Patriots +2500 $260 Miami Dolphins +2900 $300 Indianapolis Colts +3300 $340 Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 $340 Las Vegas Raiders +3500 $360 New York Jets +5000 $510 Cleveland Browns +6000 $610 Tennessee Titans +6000 $610

Denver Broncos (+1400)

Denver might not be among the top-billed favorites, but at +1400, they offer serious outsider value. Their defense ranked among the NFL’s best in total yards allowed last season, and with Bo Nix settling into his role at QB, that consistency could pay dividends in a deep playoff push.

Coach continuity and a quietly improving offense make Denver one to watch—especially if they stay healthy and avoid falling behind early in the season.

Houston Texans (+1400)

Tied for the same odds as the Broncos, the Houston Texans are flying under the radar. Their defense was top-tier in both takeaways and fewest points allowed in 2024, and C.J. Stroud showed signs of stardom in his rookie year.

The key is for Houston to increase offensive output in the red zone while keeping that defense intact. If they balance those parts, they may shock the AFC.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1800)

At +1800, the Steelers are a true long shot—but with Aaron Rodgers now at the helm, they carry upside. Their defense remains anchored by T.J. Watt, and an experienced offensive line gives Rodgers a fresh chance to lead.

If Rodgers stays healthy and the Steelers develop late-season chemistry, they could roll into the playoffs with momentum and pull a surprise.

New England Patriots (+2500)

At +2500, the Patriots are long-shot outsiders. With young talent and Jim Harbaugh’s reported interest in coaching, New England may be positioning itself for a rebound.

Their path starts with consistency—not a surprise finish. They need to stay in games with their defense and hope their QB, Drake Maye, has a breakout season

Betting on AFC Futures in 2026

NFL betting sites let you wager futures, a bets result that will be determined later in the season, like who will win the AFC Championship. As the name implies, they are all about future results. Most books update AFC futures markets as the season progresses. Expect the odds to change constantly.

The AFC Championship is not the only futures market in football. Additionally, chances for team performance milestones, individual player awards, and other season-long events are available.

How to Place an AFC Futures Wager

Go to the website of your Sportsbook of choice and either register or log in Use one of our NFL betting promos for bonus bets Navigate to the AFC or NFL tab—usually found at the top or far left of the site or app menu. Find the Futures section—look for headings like “Futures,” “Outrights,” or “Season Bets.” Choose your market: This might be the NFL MVP odds, the NFC Championship odds, or another futures market itself. Enter your stake: Type in the amount you wish to wager. Verify your wager: Since odds can fluctuate rapidly, make sure you check them again before locking them in.

Popular AFC Futures Markets

Below is an example table showing some of the AFC futures you can bet on, aside from the AFC Championship covered in this article:

AFC Future Market Favourite Odds AFC MVP Odds Lamar Jackson +550 Most Passing Yards (AFC) Josh Allen +650 Most Rushing Yards (AFC) Derrick Henry +800 Most Receiving Yards (AFC) Ja’Marr Chase +900 Coach of the Year (AFC) Mike McDaniel +1200 Defensive Player of the Year (AFC) Myles Garrett +700

Past AFC Champions

Check out the most recent 20 winners of the AFC Championship—this history helps bettors spot patterns and legacy franchises that often show up in title races.