NFL MVP Odds 2025: Football Futures Favorites

Whether you're backing a well-established player or looking for value in a dark horse bet, here’s how the latest NFL MVP odds are shaping up for 2026.

NFL MVP Odds

Player Odds Patrick Mahomes (KC) +150 Josh Allen (BUF) +450 Drake Maye (NE) +550 Matthew Stafford (LAR) +1200 Johnathon Taylor (IND) +1800

Odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

NFL MVP Favorite Odds 25/26

Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Despite a less-than-ideal start to the season, Patrick Mahomes has carried his Kansas City Chiefs back into the AFC West, has a five-game win streak, and is sitting at 5-2.

With the Chiefs struggling with the run game, which came as no great shock, and Issac Pacheco now out, Mahomes will have to carry the side even more than he has been so far.

The Texas A&M QB has 17th TD on the year, the most in the league, and just 4 interceptions, the highest TD-turnover ratio in the league right now.

The Chiefs proved susceptible to losses early on, and whilst that may not affect Mahomes' ability to play QB, it may diminish his chances for MVP, as a losing record so often does.

Josh Allen +450

Everyone's favorite Buffalo Bill is once again on the tail of Patrick Mahomes, bidding to secure his second MVP award to join one from 2024. Yet the former Wyoming Cowboy has some work to do.

Allen is making his case through a hard-fought dual threat playstyle, one that has seen him score 17 TDs now, 5 rushing and throw for 1,560 yards. Of course, his ground game contribution cannot be overstated, offering another backfield threat.

Allen is impressing in both areas, combining into a QB you would love to have and hate to face. He has the caliber; it's just if he and the Bills can stay on target throughout the year, as they so often slip up.

Allen’s chances are coming in, but in the face of the Chiefs' run, little looks set right now.

Drake Maye +550

Few truly backed Patriots QB Drake Maye for anything this term, let alone New England, but the North Carolina star has equaled his TD tally of last term already, with 15, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Not only has he been slinging it, but the accuracy has been impressive, with just 3 picks on the record so far, one of the best ratios in the league right now, better than Patrick Mahomes even.

Not just this, but his performances have carried an ailing Patriots side into contention for their division, the Conference, and whilst the Super Bowl may be a long way off, we cannot count out the serial winners out of New England.

Matthew Stafford +1200

Matt Stafford has resumed where he left off in his Super Bowl-winning season, as even without Cooper Kupp, the former Detroit Lion is showing he still has the goods.

15 TDs speak for themself, let alone the 1866 passing yards, yet the odds makers seem to be ranking Stafford’s contribution to the team higher than others.

Whilst Mahomes and Allen are impressive in their own right, Stafford is carrying his side to wins they would’ve missed out on in previous years, when he has not been at his best.

Stafford is a Super Bowl winner and responsible for three of the best receiving seasons ever, Calvin Johnson, Cooper Kupp, and Puke Nacua’s rookie year. With history like this, a ring and a hunger for an MVP award he has yet to lay claim to, Stafford could do anything helming the Rams.

Jonathan Taylor +1800

Aside from a running back not having won the MVP awards since Adrian Peterson in 2012. And whilst the league has moved on to more games and whatnot, it is hard to argue with JT’s numbers so far.

With 12 TDs, one shy of AP’s 20212 tally of 13, sitting on 850 rushing yards, 1056 scrimmage yards ranking 1st in the NFL for all stats right now.

For comparison, AP earned 2097 yards on the ground, Taylor is on the trail, and almost equaled the TDs, and is 11 yards off matching his receiving yards. Who is to say he cannot outdo the last RB to earn the award?

Of course, he is contending with a slew of QBs, but should Taylor break records, as he looks set to do, in a year when the value of the running back is on the rise, anything could happen in the MVP race.

How to Place an NFL Futures Wager

Head to your NFL betting site of choice – Make sure it’s licensed in your state. Make use of any of our NFL Betting promos for bonus bets Navigate to the NFL tab – Usually found at the top menu on desktop or in a side menu on mobile. Find a list of all long-term NFL betting markets under the "Futures" section. Decide which market to concentrate on, such as AFC Championship Odds, Rookie of the year, or more. Select the individual or team you think will win by clicking on it. Enter your stake and confirm the wager. Always double-check the odds before placing a wager. Confirm the wager and enter your stake. Always check the odds one more time before you bet.

Understanding NFL MVP Odds

The player who, in the eyes of 50 sportswriters from the Associated Press, was the most outstanding throughout the regular season is awarded the NFL Most Valuable Player. The award can be given to any position, although quarterbacks are the most common pick. Quarterbacks have won the MVP in ten of the last eleven seasons.

NFL MVP votes are influenced by performance, team accomplishments, and significant individual play. The NFL Honors ceremony, which is when the winner is revealed, usually takes place in early February, right before the Super Bowl. Because of this schedule, voters may evaluate the regular season as a whole without having playoff performance affect the result.

Sportsbooks’ NFL MVP Odds

Sportsbooks adjust MVP odds during the year based on a variety of criteria, including betting volume, player injuries, and team performance. A major injury could push a contender's price to rise overnight, while a quarterback who has a strong start to the season might see a sharp decline in the books. Public opinion and betting behavior also affect these odds; if many bettors support a single athlete, sportsbooks may reduce the price to reduce their possible payout. For this reason, monitoring weekly movement might be helpful in determining whether to put a wager.

Past NFL Most Valuable Players

