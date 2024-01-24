This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Zambia vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Africa Cup of Nations
Stade Laurent Pokou
WATCH ON BBC
Morocco's defender #6 Romain Saiss (R) celebrates with Morocco's forward #19 Youssef En-Nesyri (L) after scoringGetty Images
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news

Marked as one of the favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Zambia at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

Morocco currently sit atop Group F with a confirmed berth in the round of 16 stage of the tournament, while Avram Grant's side are in a three-way race with DR Congo and Tanzania.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Zambia vs Morocco kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 24, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Laurent Pokou Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports MixWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC ThreeWatch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Zambia team news

Rodrick Kabwe will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in the game against Tanzania, as Tandi Mwape is set to slot in.

While Patson Daka is set to continue to feature at the tip, Grant may look to introduce Clatous Chama in midfield.

Zambia possible XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, F. Musonda, Chapeshi; Kapumbu; F. Sakala, Kangwa, E. Banda, L. Banda; Daka.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nsabata, Mulenga, Mwansa
Defenders:Phiri, Chepeshi, F. Musonda, Sunzu, Chanda, Mafwenta, Mwape, Mphande
Midfielders:Chaiwa, B. Sakala, Kampamba, L. Musonda, Bwalya, E. Banda, Chilufya, Kapumbu, Chama, Mulambia, Kangwa
Forwards:L. Banda, F. Sakala, Daka, K. Musonda

Morocco team news

The Atlas Lions' boss Walid Regragui is likely to name an unchanged XI from the DR Congo draw, meaning Sofiane Boufal is set to continue ahead of Abde Ezzalzouli on the left flank.

Noussair Mazraoui remains an injury doubt, as Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss marshal the back-line, while Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri leads the attack.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid
Defenders:Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi
Midfielders:Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson
Forwards:Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Zambia and Morocco across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 30, 2021Morocco 3-1 ZambiaAfrican Nations Championship
June 16, 2019Morocco 2-3 ZambiaInternational Friendly
January 8, 2013Zambia 0-0 MoroccoInternational Friendly
November 19, 2008Morocco 3-0 ZambiaInternational Friendly
January 12, 2008Morocco 2-0 ZambiaInternational Friendly

Useful links

