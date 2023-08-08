'We will see what we can do' - Xavi in the dark over possible Neymar return to Barcelona from PSG

Thomas Hindle
Neymar(C)GettyImages
NeymarBarcelonaXaviPrimera DivisiónPSG

Barcelona coach Xavi conceded that he doesn't know if the Blaugrana can sign Neymar before the end of the transfer window.

  • Neymar unhappy after six years at PSG
  • Brazil captain keen on Barcelona move
  • Left Camp Nou in 2017 for world record fee

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday, Neymar reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave. And not for the first time, Barca are supposedly his desired destination. However, getting a deal done might be complicated for the financially limited Barca, something Xavi admitted on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neymar? I can't say anything. Last year I already mentioned the name of a player from another team and they got angry. From here until the end of the market, we'll see," Xavi said following Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are on the verge of losing Ousmane Dembele to PSG, with the France international set to seal a €50 million (£43m/$55m) move to the French capital in the next few days. Ansu Fati could also be on his way out, with Financial Fair Play rules potentially forcing Barca to sell their promising forward.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Neymar PSG 2023-24Getty Images20230802_Dembele(C)Getty imagesXavi Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona appear to have little money to spend this summer, and it remains to be seen if they can afford to re-sign the player who left Camp Nou in 2017.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

318453 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 124837Jude Bellingham
  • 36722Christopher Nkunku
  • 22469Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 23819Mason Mount
  • 13045Sandro Tonali
  • 40064Other
318453 Votes