Xavi reveals why Barcelona may be forced to sell Arsenal target Ansu Fati this summer

Financial Fair Play rules might lead to Barcelona selling Ansu Fati this summer, despite a promising pre-season from the attacker.

Xavi conceded Fati can leave

Scored the winner against Spurs

Top target for Arsenal this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The youngster has long been associated with a move away from Barcelona, but appeared to be turning things around with a series of promising performances towards the end of last year. Still, Barca could have to let him go, with the Spanish club needing to raise funds in order to make signings elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following Barca's preseason win over Tottenham, Xavi admitted that Fati might be playing for another team within a few weeks, saying: "Until August 31, a lot of things can happen. It will depend a lot on Financial Fair Play for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati bagged the winner for the Blaugrana against Spurs on Tuesday evening, scoring for the second straight game. Numerous clubs have expressed interest in signing the forward, with Arsenal among the serious contenders.

WHAT NEXT? Fati will remain a Barcelona player for now, but could be scoring goals for another side if Barca find an agreeable deal.