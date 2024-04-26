WWE Backlash France 2024: Date, start time, match card, TV channel and live stream

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the supercard event, live from Europe this May

The dust has barely settled on WWE WrestleMania 40, but already, all eyes are turned to the next major event on the wrestling promotion's calendar as their prize fighters and champions prepare for a trip across the Atlantic for WWE Backlash France this May.

More than two decades since its origins as the next major Supercard on the heels of their biggest night, Backlash will bring together the storylines that have bubbled in both SmackDown and RAW brands since Cody Rhodes claimed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from Roman Reigns in a sensational bout in early April.

Representing the biggest defence of his reign so far, Rhodes will look to fend off the challenge of AJ Styles after the latter defeated LA Knight to earn his shot at the dual belts on offer if he is to succeed.

Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship crown against Jey Uso elsewhere on the bill as WWE makes its pay-per-view debut in the French Republic, but how can you ensure you catch all the action when it unfolds from LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon?

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about WWE Backlash France 2024, including its date, start time, match card, and where to watch and stream all the action.

What is WWE Backlash?

Getty Images

WWE Backlash is the name given to a regular supercard featured by the promotion. It is billed as the first event after WrestleMania each year. Its name is taken from the fact that it is the successor Supercard, as it traditionally offers a continuation of the narrative storylines established or developed by WrestleMania.

First held in 1999, it has grown to become one of the most popular Supercards outside of WWE's established "big four" marquee events - WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

Where will WWE Backlash France take place?

WWE Backlash France, the first Supercard event to be held in the French Republic, will take place on Saturday, May 4, at LDLC Arena, located in the Decines-Charpieu area of Lyon, France.

The commune is also home to Parc Olympique Lyonnais, home of Olympique Lyonnais, and a popular venue for flagship football matches.

What time does WWE Backlash France start?

Getty Images

WWE Backlash France is scheduled to begin at 18:00 BST in the United Kingdom, with a six-hour time difference between the Eastern Seaboard and France. The event will take place locally at 19:00 CEST.

How to watch WWE Backlash France

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch and live stream WWE Backlash France through the promotion's exclusive home of premium events, TNT Box Office.

The PPV will cost £14.99 and offer full coverage of the main match card. A pre-show will be shown for free on WWE's YouTube channel.

Who is on the WWE Backlash France match card?

WWE Backlash France is set to be headlined by a match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. The former will be mounting a defense of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after he claimed it against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Damian Priest will also defend his WWE World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso at the event.

WWE Backlash France updated match card

Title Match Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles WWE World Heavyweight Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the next WWE pay-per-view in 2024?

The next WWE pay-per-view after Backlash France in 2024 will be King and Queen of the Ring, which will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 25.

It marks the Supercard event's return for the first time since 2015 and forms the latest part of WWE's ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia, having last visited for Crown Jewel in November.

Will The Rock return to WWE in 2024?

One of the surprise stories of 2024 in WWE has been the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to regular ring action after a lengthy absence. The wrestler-turned-actor and entrepreneur has become a box-office favorite since he starred in Fast Five over a decade ago, headlining several bankable franchises.

However, the underperformance of his last starring role, Black Adam, has seen him return to his first love, with a sensational heel turn performance that saw him notch up an impressive victory at WrestleMania XL on night one in a tag-team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

He subsequently defeated John Cena on night two before he was downed by The Undertaker, but his future remains a cloudier prospect. Johnson has hinted he will fight again in 2024, and he could well be a surprise contender at Backlash France in May.

How many WWE Backlash events have taken place?

Eighteen prior editions of WWE Backlash have taken place to date, with the most recent event staged in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last May, when Rhodes fought against Brock Lesnar.

It was initially held in 1999 in Providence, Rhode Island, when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin fought The Rock for the then-WWF Championship. However, this year's edition will be the first time the event has been held outside of North America.