WWE WrestleMania XL: Date, start time, fight card, and how to watch

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the latest edition of wrestling’s popular pay-per-view event

WWE WrestleMania XL, the latest iteration of the promotion's flagship event, is almost upon us. It promises to be the greatest WWE show yet, with two days of WWE action featuring some of the biggest names in the business, all set to converge on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bringing together a who's-who of wrestling icons and heroes with a card headlined by a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the former's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which the latter unsuccessfully challenged for during WrestleMania 39.

Plus, an extra twist in the tale of their rivalry has emerged with the return of The Rock to the WWE ring, with him set to partner Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on night one that will decide the parameters of their title bout on night two.

Elsewhere on the card, Rollins will meet with Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the same time, Iyo Sky will look to defend her WWE Women's Championship belt against Bayley, and Rhea Ripley will take on Becky Lynch with the former's Women's World Championship on the line.

Below, GOAL provides all the details on where you can catch WWE WrestleMania XL, including how to live stream and watch the event.

When is WrestleMania XL?

WWE WrestleMania XL will take place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

The running times for the event are yet to be finalized, but it is expected that the fight card will begin at 7:00 pm EST on both nights.

How to watch WrestleMania XL

Viewers in the United States can watch and livestream WWE WrestleMania XL through the promotion's exclusive home of premium events, NBC's Peacock streaming service.

With complete undercard coverage and other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

WrestleMania XL - Night One Fight Card

Match Event The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins Tag team match

WrestleMania XL - Night Two Fight Card

Match Event Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania XL - Fight Night To Be Confirmed

Match Event Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch Singles match for the Women's World Championship Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. TBD Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

FAQs

Where will WWE WrestleMania XL take place?

WWE WrestleMania XL will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Home to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and the NCAA's Temple Owls, it opened in August 2003 and was renovated a decade ago to its current capacity of 67,594.

In addition to hosting football matches, the ground has also played host to soccer, including MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, and will host fixtures at the FIFA United 2026 World Cup. It is also a regular concert stop for tours, with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, and Beyonce all playing in 2023.

How many WWE WrestleMania events have taken place?

There have been 39 prior editions of WWE WrestleMania, with the 2024 iteration marking a milestone with its 40th incarnation. Since it first premiered in 1985, it has been held yearly, forming the flagship event of WWE's premium roster.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when several scheduled events were forced to halt, the promotion held WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, effectively cementing its expansion to a two-day event.

Has WWE WrestleMania been to Philadelphia before?

WWE WrestleMania has been to Philadelphia before, with WWE WrestleMania XL marking the second time the city has hosted the flagship event and the first time since WrestleMania XV at First Union Center in 1999.

Then, the card was headlined by a No Disqualification match for the WWF Championship between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, with the former taking the latter's title. It will mark a fitting return to see one of them return a quarter-century later.

When will the next WWE pay-per-view event take place?

The next WWE pay-per-view event is Backlash France, which will take place at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on Saturday, May 4.

The show will mark the promotion's pay-per-view debut in the country and comes as WWE continues to expand its international roster of supercards, following up on WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia earlier this year.

When will WrestleMania XLI take place?

Currently, there is no confirmed date or venue for the next iteration of the event, which is expected to be named WWE WrestleMania XLI. A confirmation is likely to be made at WrestleMania XL itself.

It seems safe to assume another mid-spring weekend will be hosted after the event expands to a two-day event. Early speculation has pointed to Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium—home of the Minnesota Vikings—as a potential frontrunner for the gig.