WATCH: Worthy of Hollywood! Trouble for Wrexham as ex-Tottenham midfielder John Bostock nets SUBLIME free-kick opener for Notts County in non-league title showdown

- Top two meet in crunch clash
- Notts County take the lead
- Bostock scores a stunner
WHAT HAPPENED: Bostock broke the deadlock just before half-time with his first goal since September 2016. The former Tottenham man curled a free-kick over the wall and past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Ben Foster to make it 1-0 to the visitors.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham were quickly back on level terms with Paul Mullin equalising early in the second half. Monday's game will have a big bearing on which team secures the only automatic promotion spot to the English Football League. Notts County started the match on top of the table, level on points with Wrexham but with a better goal difference, although the Welsh side do have a game in hand on their rivals.
WHAT NEXT: Wrexham head to Barnet next in the National League, while Notts County host Woking.