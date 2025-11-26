When is the World Cup 2026 group stage draw? Date, teams, seeding pots, live stream & how to watch

The World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant tournaments in football history. With an expanded 48-team format and matches spread across multiple host countries, the world will be watching to see who will lift the trophy.
The qualification race is well underway, and even though the tournament is over a year away, some teams have already secured their spot as the USA, Mexico, and Canada ready themselves to jointly host the games.
As teams continue to focus on the tournament, attention is also shifting to the World Cup draw and who they might face.
Here, GOAL takes a look at comprehensive information regarding the World Cup 2026 draw, including details on its timing, location, and how to watch it.
As the anticipation builds for the World Cup 2026 draw, many fans are looking to engage beyond just watching the events unfold. For those excited to place bets, a Hollywoodbets promo code offers the perfect opportunity to start your betting journey with enhanced odds and unique promotions tailored for this iconic event, setting the stage for a rewarding experience.
Jump to...
- Where will the World Cup 2026 draw take place?
- When is the World Cup 2026 draw?
- How to watch the World Cup 2026 draw
- World Cup 2026 group stage draw seeding pots
- When will the World Cup 2026 take place?
Where will the World Cup 2026 draw take place?
Getty Images
The World Cup group stage draw will take place at the iconic John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
READ MORE: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings
When is the World Cup 2026 draw?
|Date:
|December 5, 2025
|Time:
|12 noon ET / 5pm GMT
|Venue:
|Kennedy Center, Washington D.C.
The World Cup 2026 draw will kick-off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET (5pm GMT) on Thursday, December 5, 2025.
How to watch the World Cup 2026 draw - TV channels & live streams
The World Cup 2026 draw will be available to watch and stream live online worldwide on FIFA's official website, FIFA's YouTube channel, and through select international broadcasters.
In the United States, FOX and Telemundo hold the rights to the World Cup, so we can expect to see the draw broadcast live on their respective TV channels, as well as online streaming platforms. Both networks are available through the streaming service fubo. The BBC and ITV hold World Cup rights in the United Kingdom.
There is expected to be further coverage via social media platforms and digital services across all major regions.
|Country / Region
|TV channel & stream
|United States
|FOX, Telemundo, fubo
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|Canada
|TSN
|Mexico
|Univision
|MENA
|beIN Sports
World Cup 2026 group stage draw seeding pots
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|United States (D1)
|Croatia
|Norway
|Jordan
|Canada (B1)
|Morocco
|Panama
|Cape Verde
|Mexico (A1)
|Colombia
|Egypt
|Ghana
|Spain
|Uruguay
|Algeria
|Curacao
|Argentina
|Switzerland
|Scotland
|Haiti
|France
|Japan
|Paraguay
|New Zealand
|England
|Senegal
|Tunisia
|UEFA play-off winners
|Brazil
|Iran
|Ivory Coast
|UEFA play-off winners
|Portugal
|South Korea
|Uzbekistan
|UEFA play-off winners
|Netherlands
|Ecuador
|Qatar
|UEFA play-off winners
|Belgium
|Austria
|Saudi Arabia
|IC play-off winners
|Germany
|Australia
|South Africa
|IC play-off winners
The draw for the first-ever 48-team World Cup will utilise four pots, each containing 12 teams.
Pot 1 will consist of the three host nations—the USA, Canada and Mexico—who will be pre-assigned to Groups D1, B1 and A1, respectively, as per the match schedule released last year. Additionally, Pot 1 will include the top nine FIFA-ranked teams.
Pots 2 through 4 will comprise the next 36 qualified teams based on their FIFA rankings. These pots will also include placeholders for the six teams whose qualification is yet to be confirmed.
By the time of the draw, 42 of the 48 participating teams will be known. The remaining six berths will be determined through play-off matches scheduled for March 2026.
HEARTACHE: Biggest stars to miss out on World Cup 2026
When will the World Cup 2026 take place?
The World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. You can see the full match schedule below.
|Round
|Matchday
|Date(s)
|Group stage
|Matchday 1
|June 11 - June 17, 2026
|Matchday 2
|June 18 - June 23, 2026
|Matchday 3
|June 24 - June 27, 2026
|Knockout stage
|Round of 32
|June 28 - July 3, 2026
|Last 16
|July 4 - July 7, 2026
|Quarter-finals
|July 9 - July 11, 2026
|Semi-finals
|July 14 - July 15, 2026
|Third-place play-off
|July 18, 2026
|Final
|July 19, 2026
The opening match is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.
The final will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Greater New York area).