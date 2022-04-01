World Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, kick-off times, final & everything you need to know
Another four-year cycle is almost over as players, coaches and supporters from every corner of the planet begin to count down the days to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
There will be 32 nations looking to chase down global glory in the Middle East, with there plenty of ambitious teams that believe they can emulate the efforts from 2018 of reigning champions France.
Only one will prevail, but there promises to be plenty of thrills and spills along the way and you can find everything you need to know about every possible step of that journey right here courtesy of GOAL.
Where is World Cup 2022 being held & at which stadiums?
History is being made in 2022 as the World Cup finals head to the Middle East for the first time.
The event will also be taking place across November and December, rather than its standard June/July slot, due to the soaring summer temperatures in Qatar and will be completed in a condensed 28-day format.
An eagerly-anticipated competition will get under way on November 21 and will see action taken in across eight specially-built venues in five cities, with the Lusail Iconic Stadium playing host to the final on December 18.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Lusail
Lusail Iconic Stadium
80,000
Al Khor
Al Bayt Stadium
60,000
Doha
Stadium 974
40,000
Doha
Al Thumama Stadium
40,000
Al Rayyan
Education City Stadium
45,350
Al Rayyan
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
44,740
Al Rayyan
Khalifa International Stadium
40,000
Al Wakrah
Al Janoub Stadium
40,000
When was the draw made for World Cup 2022?
The draw for the World Cup finals took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on April 1.
Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson were on hand to oversee events in Qatar, with assistance provided by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).
The 29 nations that had already qualified at that stage were, along with three spots allocated to play-off final winners, placed into four pots based on FIFA’s international ranking system.
Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2022?
There were still three places up for grabs when the finals draw took place, with one of the UEFA section play-offs having to be delayed until June due to Ukraine being unable to take in competitive fixtures following Russia’s invasion of their borders.
Two inter-confederation play-offs are also pencilled in for mid-June, with nations progressing down AFC, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF and OFC sections involved in those contests.
The full list of teams that have qualified for World Cup 2022 can be found below.
Team
Association
Qatar
AFC
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Belgium
UEFA
France
UEFA
Argentina
CONMEBOL
England
UEFA
Spain
UEFA
Portugal
UEFA
Mexico
CONCACAF
Netherlands
UEFA
Denmark
UEFA
Germany
UEFA
Uruguay
CONMEBOL
Switzerland
UEFA
United States
CONCACAF
Croatia
UEFA
Senegal
CAF
Iran
AFC
Japan
AFC
Morocco
CAF
Serbia
UEFA
Poland
UEFA
South Korea
AFC
Tunisia
CAF
Cameroon
CAF
Canada
CONCACAF
Ecuador
CONMEBOL
Saudi Arabia
AFC
Ghana
CAF
AFC-CONEBOL play-off winner
Yet to be determined
CONCACAF-OFC play-off winner
Yet to be determined
UEFA Path A winner
UEFA
What are the groups for World Cup 2022?
As is always the case in events such as this, the finals draw threw up plenty of intriguing subplots to what is already shaping up to be quite the sporting blockbuster.
The fabled ‘Group of Death’ will see Spain and Germany locking horns in 2022, with there some serious quality on show in that mini-league.
Group A
Group B
Qatar
England
Ecuador
Iran
Senegal
United States
Netherlands
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C
Group D
Argentina
France
Saudi Arabia
Australia/UAE/Peru
Mexico
Denmark
Poland
Tunisia
Group E
Group F
Spain
Belgium
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Canada
Germany
Morocco
Japan
Croatia
Group G
Group H
Brazil
Portugal
Serbia
Ghana
Switzerland
Uruguay
Cameroon
South Korea
What are the World Cup 2022 fixtures & kick-off times?
World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 21, with hosts Qatar helping to open things up.
An action-packed group stage will run until December 2, when 16 sides will make their way through to the knockout rounds.
The last-16 fixtures are due to take place between December 3-6, with the quarter-finals being held on December 9 and 10.
Semi-final showdowns with plenty at stake are pencilled in for December 13 and 14, with the final pulling in a global audience of billions on December 18 – the day after a third place play-off has seen bronze medals handed out.
Date
Group
Fixture
Kick-off time
Venue
Nov 21
A
Qatar vs Ecuador
Al Bayt Stadium
Nov 21
A
Senegal vs Netherlands
Nov 21
B
England vs Iran
Nov 21
B
United Stats vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Nov 22
C
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Nov 22
C
Mexico vs Poland
Nov 22
D
France vs Australia/UAE/Peru
Nov 22
D
Denmark vs Tunisia
Nov 23
E
Spain vs New Zealand
Nov 23
E
Germany vs Japan
Nov 23
F
Belgium vs Canada
Nov 23
F
Morocco vs Croatia
Nov 24
G
Brazil vs Serbia
Nov 24
G
Switzerlands vs Cameroon
Nov 24
H
Portugal vs Ghana
Nov 24
H
Uruguay vs South Korea
Nov 25
A
Qatar vs Senegal
Nov 25
A
Netherlands vs Ecuador
Nov 25
B
England vs United States
Nov 25
B
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran
Nov 26
C
Argentina vs Mexico
Nov 26
C
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Nov 26
D
France vs Denmark
Nov 26
D
Tunisia vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Nov 27
E
Spain vs Germany
Nov 27
E
Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Nov 27
F
Belgium vs Morcco
Nov 27
F
Croatia vs Canada
Nov 28
G
Brazil vs Switzerland
Nov 28
G
Cameroon vs Serbia
Nov 28
H
Portugal vs Uruguay
Nov 28
H
South Korea vs Ghana
Nov 29
A
Netherlands vs Qatar
Nov 29
A
Ecuador vs Senegal
Nov 29
B
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England
Nov 29
B
Iran vs United States
Nov 30
C
Poland vs Argentina
Nov 30
C
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Nov 30
D
Tunisia vs France
Nov 30
D
Australia/UAE/Peru vs Denmark
Dec 1
E
Japan vs Spain
Dec 1
E
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Dec 1
F
Croatia vs Belgium
Dec 1
F
Canada vs Morocco
Dec 2
G
Cameroon vs Brazil
Dec 2
G
Serbia vs Switzerland
Dec 2
H
South Korea vs Portugal
Dec 2
H
Ghana vs Uruguay
What is the World Cup 2022 match ball?
Adidas unveiled the official World Cup 2022 match ball, known as ‘Al Rihla’ on March 30.
Al Rihla translates to 'the journey' in Arabic, with the ball design drawing inspiration from Qatar's unique architecture, "iconic" boats and national flag.
The Al Rihla is said to move quicker in the air than any of the previous World Cup balls and reportedly provides "the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play".
The 20 panels of the ball are included to help enhance aerodynamics, helping players improve the accuracy and swerve of their shots, while the product is made entirely from water-based inks and glues – a first for a World Cup model.
Franziska Loeffelmann, design director in the football graphics and hardwear department at Adidas, has offered a summary of the key features.
She said: “The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important. The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air.”
How can I buy World Cup 2022 tickets?
Tickets for World Cup 2022 first went on sale at fifa.com/tickets on January 22.
The first phase of sales ran until March 29 and consisted of random sales selection draw and first come, first served periods.
A second phase was opened after the finals draw on April 1 and operates in a similar fashion to the initial process.
The third and final phase of tickets sales is the 'last-minute' one, which is purely run on a first come, first served basis and will extend through to the end of the tournament.
All supporters planning on attending games at the World Cup finals are reminded by FIFA that “at the request of the Qatari authorities, all local and international fans must apply for a Hayya Card. Hayya Card is your entry permit to the State of Qatar and your stadium access (along with the match ticket). International fans will also need to confirm their accommodation plans.”
How much do World Cup 2022 tickets cost?
Individual tickets are split up into four categories and the prices for each category - converted to British pounds from U.S. dollars - are shown below. Tickets from category four are only available to residents of Qatar.
Match
Cat 1
Cat 2
Cat 3
Cat 4
Opening match
£472
£336
£231
£42
Group matches
£168
£126
£53
£8
Round of 16
£210
£157
£73
£15
Quarter-finals
£325
£220
£157
£63
Semi-finals
£730
£503
£273
£105
Third place play-off
£325
£231
£157
£63
Final
£1,227
£766
£461
£157
How can I watch World Cup 2022 on TV?
As is always the case with World Cup finals, coverage in the UK will be split between the BBC and ITV.
They struck another two-tournament deal with FIFA ahead of the 2018 event that covers television, radio and online coverage.
Agreements put in place across the globe are reported to have netted world football’s governing body around $1.85bn ($1.41bn).
In the United States, World Cup 2022 will be broadcast by Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish.
They wrestled rights away from ESPN and Univision ahead of the 2018 tournament and have a deal in place through to the end of the 2026 finals – which will be staged across America, Canada and Mexico.
Who are the favourites to win World Cup 2022?
Brazil, who have reclaimed the number one spot on FIFA’s ranking chart, are the favourites at bet365 to savour World Cup glory in Qatar.
The Selecao are five-time winners of the competition, but their last success came 20 years ago in Japan and South Korea.
Defending champions France, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba at their disposal, are also highly fancied and push Brazil close at the top of a congested betting market.
England, who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020, have pieced together an exciting young squad that will believe they can bring 56 years of hurt to a close in 2022.
Spain and Germany complete the top five of leading contenders for global glory, with Argentina – who are looking to land Lionel Messi his first crown – sitting just outside of that pack.
Belgium’s so-called golden generation have failed to deliver tangible success when at the peak of their powers, and have work to do in order to earn favour with punters, while Portugal will feel that anything is possible with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.
The Netherlands are another dark horse that could go well if early momentum is established, but little is expected from the USMNT and Mexico as they are given triple-figure prices before a ball is kicked in anger.
Who are the favourites to win the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot & Golden Ball?
Unsurprisingly, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is a market leader when it comes to top scorer honours at World Cup 2022.
The mercurial Argentine has endured a testing 2021-22 campaign after leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, but remains a talisman for his country and still has plenty of magic left up his sleeve.
Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, of Brazil and France respectively, are also being tipped to fill their boots when leading the line for two nations taking aim at the ultimate prize.
England captain Harry Kane is looking to land back-to-back Golden Boots and tends to save his best for the big occasion, while Ronaldo can never be ruled out of any competition relating to acts of goal-scoring brilliance.
In the Golden Ball stakes, 2014 winner Messi figures prominently once again.
Neymar is also in that mix, as the man expected to lead Brazil’s charge, while Mbappe has been showing at PSG that he could be the next superstar to set world football alight.
What is the World Cup 2022 official song?
A number of singles will be released from the official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack.
The first of those was revealed on April 1, with Hayya Hayya (Better Together) made available across multiple platforms.
FIFA has said “the uplifting track, featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, draws on R&B and reggae influences” as the organisation seeks to “connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music”.