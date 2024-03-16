Wolves vs Coventry City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves welcome Championship side Coventry City to the Molineux Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday, with a place in the last four up for grabs.

Gary O'Neil's side are enjoying an impressive season in the Premier League as they sit in the top half of the table with 41 points with 10 games left to play.

They edged out fellow Premier League side Brighton 1-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and have been handed a favourable tie against a second-tier side as they look to prolong their cup run.

On the opposite end of the scale is Coventry, who defeated National League Maidstone United 5-0 last time out in the FA Cup. In the Championship, the visitors currently sit in eighth place, just one point off the Championship play-off spots.

They will enter the battle at Molineux Stadium on the back of a thrilling 2-1 victory against Watford and will be eager to claim a scalp over their Premier League opponents here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:15 pm GMT Venue: Molineux Stadium

The FA Cup match between Wolves and Coventry City will be played at the Molineux Stadium in West Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm GMT on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

With Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan currently on the sidelines through injury, Gary O'Neil handed 19-year-old Nathan Fraser a start in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory against Fulham in the final third.

Craig Dawson emerged as a fresh concern with a groin issue, which led to O'Neil changing his formation, switching to a back four with Santiago Bueno partnering Max Kilman in central defence.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible XI: Sa; Semedo, S. Bueno, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; M. Lemina, Gomes; Sarabia, Bellegarde, Neto; Fraser

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sá, Bentley, King Defenders: Aït Nouri, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Dawson, Bueno, Okoduwa Midfielders: Gomes, Sarabia, Doherty, Lemina, Traoré, Doyle, Bellegarde Forwards: Hwang, Cunha, Neto, Lemina, González, Holman

Coventry City team news

Coventry City head coach Mark Robins will be without Tatsuhiro Sakamoto for the rest of the season, while Jamie Allen is also out until the end of March.

Coventry City possible XI: Collins; Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Kitching; Eccles, Kelly, Torp, Bidwell, Palmer; Simms, Wright

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Thomas, Bidwell, Kitching Midfielders: Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer, Sheaf, Torp, Dasilva, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/08/21 Coventry City 1-1 Wolverhampton Club Friendly Games 26/04/14 Coventry City 1-1 Wolverhampton League One 19/10/13 Wolverhampton 1-1 Coventry City League One 07/02/09 Coventry City 2-2 Wolverhampton Championship 18/10/08 Wolverhampton 2-1 Coventry City Championship

