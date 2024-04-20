Wolves vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fresh off the back of a bitterly disappointing exit from the Champions League, Arsenal travel to the Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday, looking to revive their Premier League title hopes.

In a euphoric atmosphere at Allianz Arena, the Gunners missed the opportunity to make it to the Champions League semi-finals, as Joshua Kimmich's powerful 63rd-minute header from Raphael Guerreiro's cross was enough to send Bayern Munich through to the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate after the two teams had drawn 2-2 in London in the first leg.

With their Premier League title challenge also faltering after Sunday's 2-0 home loss to Unai Emery's Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta will look for a strong response from his players this weekend.

They face a Wolves side riding on a four-game winless streak following a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out, leaving them in 11th place with 43 points.

Wolverhampton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton team news

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will be unable to call upon the services of star winger Pedro Neto, who remains unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are both doubtful for the game, while Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo are all at risk of receiving a suspension for yellow card accumulation in this game.

Wolves probable XI: Sá; Doherty, Semedo, Bueno, Kilman, T. Gomes, Sarabia, Lemina, Doyle, J. Gomes, Cunha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Arsenal team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has almost the entire squad to pick his starting XI from, with Jurrien Timber being the only major absentee.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/12/23 Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton Premier League 28/05/23 Arsenal 5-0 Wolverhampton Premier League 13/11/22 Wolverhampton 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 25/02/22 Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton Premier League 11/02/22 Wolverhampton 0-1 Arsenal Premier League

