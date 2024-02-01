Wolves vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United risk being leapfrogged by Wolves in the Premier League when the two sides clash at the Molineux on Thursday.

Both sides picked up victories in their respective FA Cup fourth-round games at the weekend, as the Red Devils overcame Newport County 4-2 and Gary O'Neill's men defeated West Brom 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm GMT Venue: Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Thursday, February 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan and Mali's Boubacar Traore are still on international duty at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, respectively while Joao Gomes is suspended for the tie.

However, Algeria's group stage exit from the AFCON means Rayan Ait-Nouri is available for selection here.

As Pablo Sarabia is doubtful due to a calf problem, Matheus Cunha should continue upfront, with Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle expected to feature alongside Mario Lemina in the middle.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Manchester United team news

Sofyan Amrabat will remain unavailable for selection despite Morocco's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, but Andre Onana should return in goal after Cameroon's disappointing run at the AFCON.

Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are doubtful for the tie, with disciplinary action allegedly dropped against the former following a night out in Belfast.

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag will not be able to call upon the services of Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia on Thursday.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 14, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League May 13, 2023 Manchester United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League December 31, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United Premier League January 3, 2022 Manchester United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League August 29, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United Premier League

