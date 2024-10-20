How to watch today's Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will battle for the top spot, although the lead could be temporary when Pep Guardiola's men travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves on Sunday.

Confidence should be high in the Cityzens' camp after they edged Fulham 3-2 before the international break, while bottom-placed Wolves come into the game on the losing end of a 5-3 scoreline against Brentford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wolves vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 2 pm BST Venue: Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan sustained an ankle injury while on international duty, joining Yerson Mosquera, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Boubacar Traore in the treatment room.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil may call upon the services of teenage defender Bastien Meupiyou here, while Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha should continue in the final third.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, Gomes, Cunha; Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Dawson, Semedo, Meupiyou, Lima Midfielders: Lemina, Andre, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle Forwards: Larsen, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Manchester City team news

It is unlikely that Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake will return to action yet, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri will remain sidelined for longer due to a fractured leg and an ACL injury, respectively.

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland will look to haunt Wolves once again after his record eight goals in just four Premier League matches in this fixture.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 4, 2024 Manchester City 5-1 Wolves Premier League September 30, 2023 Wolves 2-1 Manchester City Premier League January 22, 2023 Manchester City 3-0 Wolves Premier League September 17, 2022 Wolves 0-3 Manchester City Premier League May 11, 2022 Wolves 1-5 Manchester City Premier League

