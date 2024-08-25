How to watch today's Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a European win in the mid-week, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will take on Wolves in Sunday's Premier League game at the Molineux.

The Blues flagged off their season with a 2-0 league defeat to Manchester City before defeating Servette by the same margin in the opening leg of the Conference League Qualification play-off.

Wolves enter the tie after losing their league opener 2-0 against Arsenal.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will have no live telecast in the UK.

In the U.S, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wolves vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 2 pm BST Venue: Molineux

The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo will serve the second of a three-game ban on account of his red card from the final matchday of last season, with Matt Doherty to continue as the replacement.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwone and Enso Gonzalez are confined to the treatment room, while Rayan Ait-Nouri could shake off his niggle on time.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is likely to deploy Mattheus Cunha alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen upfront.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Lemina, J. Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Mosquera, Dawson, Toti, Lonwijk, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, J. Gomes, Podence, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Hodge, Cundle Forwards: Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Guedes, Campbell, Chiquinho, Silva

Chelsea team news

With Maresca confident that Cole Palmer's hamstring issue is not serious, captain Reece James remains the only injury absentee at the club - as also serving a suspension.

Romeo Lavia would be handed a start, with Joao Felix eying his second Blues debut.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell would be left out as the duo are linked with moves away from the club.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Nkunku, Neto; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana Midfielders: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Guiu, Angelo, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Chelsea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 4, 2024 Chelsea 2-4 Wolves Premier League December 24, 2023 Wolves 2-1 Chelsea Premier League April 8, 2023 Wolves 1-0 Chelsea Premier League October 8, 2022 Chelsea 3-0 Wolves Premier League May 7, 2022 Chelsea 2-2 Wolves Premier League

