How to watch today's Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After a European win in the mid-week, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will take on Wolves in Sunday's Premier League game at the Molineux.
The Blues flagged off their season with a 2-0 league defeat to Manchester City before defeating Servette by the same margin in the opening leg of the Conference League Qualification play-off.
Wolves enter the tie after losing their league opener 2-0 against Arsenal.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|NA
|United States
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|NA
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will have no live telecast in the UK.
In the U.S, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Wolves vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET / 2 pm BST
|Venue:
|Molineux
The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024.
Team news & squadsPFA
Wolves team news
Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo will serve the second of a three-game ban on account of his red card from the final matchday of last season, with Matt Doherty to continue as the replacement.
Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwone and Enso Gonzalez are confined to the treatment room, while Rayan Ait-Nouri could shake off his niggle on time.
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is likely to deploy Mattheus Cunha alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen upfront.
Wolves possible XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Lemina, J. Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Larsen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, King
|Defenders:
|Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Mosquera, Dawson, Toti, Lonwijk, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Traore, J. Gomes, Podence, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Hodge, Cundle
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Guedes, Campbell, Chiquinho, Silva
Chelsea team news
With Maresca confident that Cole Palmer's hamstring issue is not serious, captain Reece James remains the only injury absentee at the club - as also serving a suspension.
Romeo Lavia would be handed a start, with Joao Felix eying his second Blues debut.
Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell would be left out as the duo are linked with moves away from the club.
Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Nkunku, Neto; Jackson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen
|Defenders:
|Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega
|Forwards:
|Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Guiu, Angelo, Sterling
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Chelsea across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 4, 2024
|Chelsea 2-4 Wolves
|Premier League
|December 24, 2023
|Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
|Premier League
|April 8, 2023
|Wolves 1-0 Chelsea
|Premier League
|October 8, 2022
|Chelsea 3-0 Wolves
|Premier League
|May 7, 2022
|Chelsea 2-2 Wolves
|Premier League