Wimbledon is in full swing and you can still grab Debenture seats for access to the tournament

Wimbledon debentures are a unique and exclusive way to experience the world's most prestigious tennis tournament. With guaranteed Centre Court or No.1 Court seats to the Championships, along with access to exclusive lounges and restaurants, these premium tickets are highly sought-after.

The tournament kicked off at the end of June, so as expected, drinks of Pimm's are flowing, strawberries and cream are being eaten in the hundreds and places to stay in Wimbledon have been snapped up. Those with debenture access will also enjoy exclusive access to tailored menus and restaurants, food and drink choices and a view that you can't compete with.

With general tickets only being available through ballot and sold-out as soon as they get a look in, Wimbledon debenture tickets might be one of the only ways you can secure last-minute tickets to Wimbledon. So, here's all the information you need on how to buy Wimbledon debentures below.

When is Wimbledon The Championships 2025?

Getty Images Sport

If you haven't already noticed, the tournament has kicked off with Wimbledon favourites being closely watched. With hundreds of fans flocking to the South West of London to catch a piece of the tennis action, here are all the dates you'll want to know about:

Men’s and Ladies Singles 1st to 4th Rounds : June 30 – July 7

: June 30 – July 7 Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals : July 8-9

: July 8-9 Ladies Singles Semi Finals: July 10

July 10 Men’s Singles Semi Finals: July 11

July 11 Ladies Singles Final : July 12

July 12 Men’s Singles Final: July 13

Where to buy Wimbledon Debenture tickets?

You can buy official five-year Debentures through the Wimbledon website, but if you're looking for individual Debenture access day-by-day through the Wimbledon 2025 tournament, you can purchase premium experiences through Seat Unique.

Debenture tickets are available through Seat Unique, and other official premium providers can be accessed through the AELTC and The Championships website.

What are Wimbledon Debenture tickets?

Getty Images

Full-length debenture tickets run over five years, with the current cycle being 2021-2025 for Centre Court and 2022-2026 for No.1 Court applications are now open for 2026-2030 Centre Court and 2027-2031 No.1 Court debentures.

Each debenture purchased provides:

A guaranteed seat on Centre Court or No.1 Court

Access to several exclusive areas and stands for Debenture holders

Transferable tickets

Exclusive dining, food and drink options

With that being said, unlike regular tickets, individual debentures can be purchased through ticket retailers like Seat Unique. The number of debentures available is limited, so you'll want to secure them quickly.

For tennis enthusiasts, Wimbledon Debentures present an opportunity to be part of the tournament's rich history and tradition whilst also securing a seat in some of the most coveted matches of the whole tournament.

What do you get with Wimbledon Debenture tickets?

Depending on which premium experience you're looking to secure, Wimbledon Debenture tickets offer choices for access to Court No.1 and Centre Court.

Within your debenture tickets, you can have access to the debenture facilities with food and drink available as well as exclusive debenture seating with views of the court, including options to access the front five rows or even sit behind the server.

Centre Court Tickets: Unparalleled view of the court, access to the debenture facilities on the day, with food and drinks available to purchase - also available with specific 'Front 5 Rows', 'Behind The Server' or 'Gangway 212' access.

Court No.1 Tickets: Access to the debenture facilities on the day, with food and drinks available to purchase and debenture seating within the Middle Tier of Court No.1 - also available as a group booking.

How do Wimbledon Debentures work?

Getty Images

The Wimbledon debenture system is a unique system that has been integral to the All England Lawn Tennis Club's operations since 1920. Debentures are long-term tickets, granting fans guaranteed premium seats for every day of the Wimbledon Championships for five years straight. After five years, a new series of debentures is issued.

These most-wanted tickets, located in the best areas of Centre Court and No.1 Court, can then be sold and bought, often for premium prices.

Ticket retailers also offer premium debenture tickets and packages from this, making debenture options open to everyone who wishes to secure a seat at Wimbledon.

How does the Wimbledon Debenture resale market work?

The debenture resale market helps provide flexibility and accessibility to debentures, without having to lock into a five-year agreement. So, if you're looking to make the most of your visit to Wimbledon and want a particularly comfortable experience whilst you're there, debentures are a great way to watch the tennis.

For potential buyers, this gives an opportunity to grab debentures at potentially discounted prices or get an exclusive insight into the tournament. Much like general Wimbledon tickets, prices tend to fluctuate depending on what day you want to watch, what court you wish to attend and where exactly you want to sit.

Because of this, the debenture resale market is pretty hot on the market, and many people want to get the chance to access the Wimbledon tournament. If you're looking to snap up a ticket or two, make sure to act fast, because this might be the last chance to get into Wimbledon 2025.