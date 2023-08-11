Explained: Why Harry Maguire to West Ham transfer is taking so long as Erik ten Hag strangely reveals defender is available for Man Utd to face Wolves

Manchester United accepted West Ham's bid for Harry Maguire several days ago, but the player could feature against Wolves.

United agree £30m fee with West Ham

Player keen on move

Ten Hag confirms Maguire's available for Wolves game

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with United looking to move him on this summer. Despite West Ham's bid of £30 million (€34m/$38m) being accepted by United three days ago, the deal hasn't been made official. Moreover, David Moyes has confirmed the bid has been accepted.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? Fabrizio Romano believes the reason the deal hasn't gone through as of yet is due to Ten Hag looking for Maguire's replacement before agreeing to let the English defender go.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire is still scheduled to join West Ham, but much will hinge on United finding a replacement first.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? What is clear is that the England international will be a United player heading into the opening weekend of the Premier League.