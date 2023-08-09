Harry Maguire edges closer to Man Utd exit! West Ham reach agreement in principle to sign out-of-favour defender for £30m transfer fee

Harry Maguire is close to exiting Manchester United as West Ham have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign him for £30 million.

West Ham have £20m offer for Maguire rejected

Man Utd agree in principle to £30m bid

Defender falling out of favour at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham had a £20m ($25.5m) offer for United centre-back Maguire rejected earlier in the window, whilst also having a £30m ($38.2m) bid for his team-mate Scott McTominay knocked back. After submitting an improved £30m proposal for the 30-year-old defender, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed an agreement in principle has been struck between the two teams.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The future of Maguire, who signed for United from Leicester City in 2019 for a world-record £80m ($101.9m), appears to be away from Old Trafford. While he has previously said he is eager to stay and fight for his spot at Erik ten Hag's team, the England international could now be heading for a new challenge at West Ham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire, who was replaced as the club's captain by Bruno Fernandes, is currently behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the defensive pecking order at United. The former Foxes centre-back, who is out of contract at United in 2025, was also at fault for Athletic Club's goal in their last pre-season match on Sunday.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? West Ham's Premier League season begins at Bournemouth on Saturday, August 12, whereas United kickstart their campaign against Wolves on Monday, August 14. It remains to be seen which team Maguire will be part of as the Hammers seek to close a deal as quickly as possible.