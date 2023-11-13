Who is the youngest footballer to play for Brazil?

GOAL takes a look at the youngest debutants and the youngest goal scorers for Brazil.

Known for it's rich history and a long-standing football heritage, the Brazilian national team is arguably one of the most successful nations when it comes to the sport. The five time FIFA World Cup winners and the nine time Copa America Winners, Brazil have stitched an enduring fairytale whenever they have stepped foot on a football pitch.

The magnificent chemistry, the flamboyant skills, the scintillating goals, the daunting defensive structure, and the extravagant flair, Brazilian football has been a rollercoaster of happiness, jubilation, and most importantly triumph.

Brazil's knack of nurturing superstars is visible as the South American nation produces a factory of players week in and week out that can take on the greats of football world. From legendary players like Pele and Ronaldinho to modern maestros like Neymar Jr. and Kaka, the Selecao have uplifted superstars at a young age.

With another superstar called Endrick touted to don the Brazilian shirt at a young age, GOAL takes a look at who are the youngest players to play for Brazil and who are the youngest goalscorers in the nations history.

WHO IS THE YOUNGEST PLAYER TO PLAY FOR BRAZIL?

While the South American nation has produced some of the biggest talents in world football, numerous Brazilian superstars have started their international career very early. Brazilian legend Pele donned his nation's colors when he was just 16 years 08 months and 14 days old becoming the youngest footballer to feature for the Selecao till date.

Pele guided his nation to three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970 after he made his senior debut for them in a defeat against Argentina in 1957. Just a year later, Pele was incharge of Brazil's forward battery helping them scale massive heights of international football.

Next in line, is former Santos winger Edu who featured in 42 games for Brazil thundering eight goals. Edu made his senior debut in Brazil's 4-1 routing of Poland back in 1966. Edu had made his senior debut at the age of 16 years 09 months and 30 days to become the second youngest debutant for Brazil.

The last person on the podium is another Brazilian forward called Coutinho who featured for his nation for the first time in the South American's narrow defeat to Uruguay. At 17 years and 28 days, Coutinho became the third youngest player to feature for his nation as he went to win a FIFA World Cup for his nation. Although he played just 15 games for Brazil, the forward bagged six goals as he chipped in with crucial goals for club and country throughout his career.

Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque is another name on the list who's at the 10th position as he played in Brazil's loss against Morocco in 2023. Roque is considered a massive talent coming through the domestic circuit of Brazilian football and the forward is touted to lead his country to multiple glories in the future.

Player Age at Debut Result Pele 16 years and 8 months Brazil 1-2 Argentina Edu 16 years and 9 months Brazil 4-1 Poland Coutinho 17 years and 28 days Uruguay 1-0 Brazil Walter 17 years and 4 months Brazil 2-0 Uruguay Ronaldo 17 years and 6 months Brazil 2-0 Argentina Fortes 17 years and 8 months and 9 days Brazil 3-1 Argentina Joel Camargo 17 years and 8 months and 12 days Brazil 5-1 England Osny 17 years and 9 months Uruguay 0-1 Brazil Carvalho Leite 18 years 25 days Brazil 4-0 Bolivia Vitor Roque 18 years 25 days Morocco 2-1 Brazil

WHO IS THE YOUNGEST GOALSCORER FOR BRAZIL?

Without a doubt, Brazilian legend and three time FIFA World Cup winner Pele is the youngest goalscorer for the South American nation. At the age of 16 years, Pele rattled Brazil's opening goal to equalise the billing against Argentina in the 1957 Roca Cup.

Despite Brazil losing the game 2-1, the iconic Maracana Stadium witnessed the beginning of a veteran who helped their nation scale new heights.

The current leading goalscorer in Brazil's history also features on the list as Neymar Jr. looks to add more to his tally. The former Barcelona and PSG superstar leapfrogged his idol, Pele, when he bagged a goal on his debut. The Al Hilal forward debuted for his nation at the age of 18 against the USA in a friendly encounter and made the day memorable by finding the back of the net.

The flamboyant Ronaldinho is also on the list as he scored his first goal for Brazil at the age of just 19 during a Confederations Cup tie against Japan that was played out in Germany back in 2005.

The list also includes legendary names like Zico, Ronaldo Nazario, and Romario who scored goals for Brazil at an early age to pave the way for multiple future superstars coming out of the favelas of the South American nation.