Who is Charlie Patino? Arsenal youth starlet's position, style of play and everything you need to know

Who is Arsenal youth starlet Charlie Patino? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know, including his position and style of play.

Patino is in the squad for Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland on Tuesday, with Arsenal fans finally getting to see their frequent calls for the young star answered.

The teenage midfielder could be the latest young star to emerge from Arsenal's Hale End academy, following in the footsteps of players like Cesc Fabregas, Jack Wilshere, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

What will Patino bring to the Gunners' set-up? GOAL has all the details below.

What position does Patino play?

Patino is a central midfielder who likes to operate as a No. 8.

The left-footed teenager, whose pathway towards the Arsenal first team has been compared to Phil Foden's at Man City, has progressed rapidly through the youth ranks, making his Under-23 debut before the age of 18.

Patino's style of play

Patino's father, Jules, hails from Spain and the midfielder's game is heavily influenced by those roots.

Patino counts Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta and former Arsenal stars Santi Cazorla, Cesc Fabregas and Mikel Arteta as his idols, with that typical Spanish smoothness a big part of his game.

The midfielder was once actually on Barca's radar, although he was raised in a family of Deportivo La Coruna fans.

“Sean O’Connor discovered Jack Wilshere and he said to me that Charlie is the best player who has ever walked through the doors at Hale End,” Brian Stapleton, the Arsenal scout who first spotted Patino while he was playing for Luton Town, told GOAL in July. “The kid has got so much potential, but he’s not there yet.

“There is a pathway that Arsenal have got for him and he’s probably going down the same pathway as Phil Foden at Manchester City.

“Charlie has an amazing awareness of where he is on the pitch and where other players are on the pitch. His vision is so good, he can split a defence with a pass.

Article continues below

“And he has that desire to do well. When he’s on that pitch he can be an animal, he’s a winner.”

What country does Patino represent?

Patino has represented England up to the U19 level, having made his U19 debut for the Three Lions in October.

He remains eligible to play for Spain through his father, with the Spanish federation reportedly making attempts to secure a switch from the Watford-born midfielder.