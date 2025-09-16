Goal.com
Who are the fastest players on EA Sports FC 26?

From global stars to underrated sprinters, here are the fastest players you need to know in EA Sports FC 26...

When it comes to EA Sports FC 26, pace is extremely important. Whether you’re looking to break defensive lines, stretch your opponent, or counter at lightning speed, having the fastest players in your squad can give you a huge advantage. 

As always, EA has revealed the official ratings, and the list of the top speedsters in the game features global superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., alongside several underrated names who can tear down the wings just as effectively.

In this article, GOAL takes a look at the top 25 fastest players in EA Sports FC 26, ranked by their pace (PAC) rating.

Top 25 fastest EA Sports FC 26 players

Below is the complete list of the fastest players in FC 26, featuring their rank, name, overall rating, and pace rating.

RankPlayerOVRPAC
1Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)9197
2Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)8196
3Gabriel Silva (Santa Clara)7496
4Sirlord Conteh (Heidenheim)6995
5Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid)8995
6Moussa Diaby (Al Ittihad)8495
7Loïs Openda (Juventus)8395
8Nuno Mendes (Paris SG)8695
9Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (Frankfurt)7594
10Tabitha Chawinga (Lyon)8594
11Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)8494
12Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)8394
13Daniel James (Leeds United)7694
14Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit)8094
15Yankuba Minteh (Brighton)7794
16Ernest Poku (Leverkusen)7094
17Adama Traoré (Fulham)7694
18Mitchell van Bergen (Sparta Rotterdam)6994
19Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City)7494
20Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory)6594
21Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)8394
22Muteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal)6793
23Daniel Arzani (Ferencvárosi TC)6993
24Alex Bangura (Middlesbrough)6993
25Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice)7693

In the world of EA Sports FC 26, pace often decides matches. A high PAC rating can make a huge difference when breaking defensive lines, racing through on goal, or shutting down speedy wingers. Whether you’re building a budget squad or assembling a world-class team, keeping an eye on pace stats ensures your lineup remains competitive in both online and offline play.

The fastest players in EA Sports FC 26 are not just household names like Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., but also rising talents and hidden gems from across the globe. Adding these players to your squad can give you the edge in matches.

