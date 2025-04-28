Which Liverpool players get a 2024-25 Premier League winners medal and who misses out?

Find out which Liverpool stars secured a 2024–25 Premier League winners' medal—and who faces heartbreak...

Liverpool clinched their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with a commanding 5–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in April 2025. This triumph under manager Arne Slot marked their second Premier League title in the modern era and ended Manchester City's run of four back-to-back title victories.

Under Premier League regulations, players must make at least five league appearances to automatically qualify for a winners' medal. Clubs receive 40 medals to distribute, allowing them to reward additional squad members at their discretion.

Liverpool players who will get a winner's medal

Based on league appearances and contributions, the following players have secured their medals:

Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley.

Liverpool players who may miss out on a medal

Some squad members may not meet the appearance threshold and could miss out on automatic medals:

Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies, Amara Nallo, Isaac Mabaya, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Kieran Morrison, Ranel Young, Rio Ngumoha and Trent Kone-Doherty may miss out on a medal as they don't meet the criteria.

Liverpool's 2024–25 Premier League triumph was a testament to squad depth and resilience. While key players like Salah and Van Dijk led the charge, contributions from across the squad were vital.

As the club celebrates this achievement, decisions on medal distributions will reflect both regulations and recognition of collective effort.

